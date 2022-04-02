Pinned: NBCU, Vince McMahon & WWE Tag-Teaming for Wrestling Drama

Taking a page from the world he's known his entire life as well as the STARZ series Heels, WWE owner Vince McMahon is partnering up with Craig O'Neill and Tom Rinaldi to develop a new scripted series called Pinned that's set in a fictional wrestling promotion for NBC Universal. O'Neill (CSI: Vegas, MacGyver) will write and executive produce the project with Fox Sports reporter Rinaldi and McMahon, who runs several weekly scripted wrestling… I mean "sports entertainment"… programs like Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.

The project is described as an "adrenalized" upstairs-downstairs soap that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional wrestling promotion and the "unforgettable" characters that populate it. Pinned offers a front-row seat into the eccentric wrestling culture and the mayhem that exists between the locker room and the boardroom, according to Deadline Hollywood. There are no plans currently on a platform with NBCU which the series will premiere on as USA Network, SyFy, and NBC all aired WWE content. Peacock is the current streaming home for WWE and their archived content.

Joining to executive produce are WWE's Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser. NBC's other wrestling-centric scripted series is the biopic comedy Young Rock which focuses on the life of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and just premiered its second season. In addition to NBCU, WWE also partnered with Blumhouse TV on the limited series The United States vs. Vince McMahon from showrunners Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster that dives into WWE during the 1990s focusing on McMahon's feud with New York Post writer Phil Mushnick. His columns drew the ire of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York and eventually lead to McMahon's indictment from the U.S government for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent where he stood trial after refusing to take a plea and was subsequently acquitted by the jury.