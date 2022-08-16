Play It By Ear: Dropout.TV Musical Improv Series Drops New Trailer

Dropout.tv has announced Play It By Ear, an all-new musical improv series hosted by Mano Agapion and featuring Jess McKenna and Zach Reino as players, alongside a slew of improv all-star guests and a studio band led by Scott Passarella.

The premiere episode of Play It By Ear will debut in September 2022, with the following episodes arriving biweekly. Spun off from the popular Game Changer episode, The Official Cast Recording, Play It By Ear takes a group of the best musical improvisers of our age and, with no preparation, puts them on the spot to create a fully realized musical based on topics and ideas provided by host Agapion. Supporting them is the Play It By Ear band, led by Passarella and including musicians Marnina Schon, Erik Kalver, Gary Grantham, Brett Morris, and Dana Wickens.

Play It By Ear marks Dropout.tv's third spin-off of the popular show Game Changer, previously debuting series Dirty Laundry and Make Some Noise. Gamechanger is a "…game show, the game changes every show! Players begin each round without knowing the rules — and must figure them out while competing to win." The cast this season includes players Jess McKenna & Zach Reino (who also serve as Executive Producers) alongside host Agapion and guests Zeke Nicholson, Oscar Montoya, Jiavani, Chris Grace, and more.

There are some musicals out there that may already feel as though they've been improvised, Play It By Ear takes a hilarious and loving look at that artform through the lens of improv. While I myself would fail miserably at thinking up musical plots and songs on the spot, seeing the trailer for this series makes it all look incredibly fun and worthwhile. Starting out any trailer with captions that read "dramatic orchestral music," I'm already in and ready to get dramatic along with the music.