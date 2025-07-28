Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus: Gilligan, Seehorn Series Wants to Connect (But No Pressure)

A new teaser for Apple TV+ & Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad) Rhea Seehorn-starring Pluribus gives you a chance to connect (but no pressure).

Only days after getting our first (and all-too-brief) look at Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring drama Pluribus, the Apple TV+ series wants you to give it a chance to make you happy. But that may not be such a good thing, considering the premise of the series is that the most miserable person on Earth might be the only one who can save us from… happiness. In the teaser below, we're guessing that's Seehorn's Carol we're seeing (with gold club in hand), as she goes from watching what appears to be a government press conference on television to her phone. After a message urging Carol to call (but with no pressure, of course), we get the following number: (202) 808-3981. And yes, it's real…

Joining Seehorn are Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), as well as guest stars Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death). With the series set to make its global debut with its first two episodes on Friday, November 7, 2025 (with weekly single-episode drops on Fridays after that), here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today, offering you a chance to get connected. No pressure, of course…

During an interview with Variety in October 2023, Gilligan offered some early insights into what we can expect from the series. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Gilligan Consider the Apple TV+ Series More "Mild Science Fiction": "Yeah! I wouldn't call this heavy science fiction, I would call it mild science fiction. But it does have a sci-fi element to it at its core. And there's no crime and no methamphetamine. It's going to be fun and different. I have no prediction as to how folks to react to it — whether they'll love it or hate it or somewhere in the vast in-between. But I know it's a story that interests me, and Rhea will be playing a very different character than she played on 'Saul.' The weird thing is that it takes place in Albuquerque, except it's a whole different world. There's no overlap that I can see. She's playing a character who is not Kim Wexler, but hopefully, people will roll with that. I'm nervous. It'll be interesting to see how folks react to it.

So What Can Gilligan Tease About the Plot? "The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. It's the modern world — the world we live in — but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that."

Apple TV+'s Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

