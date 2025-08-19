Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus: Rhea Seehorn's Carol Gets Apology for Things Getting Bloody

In a new teaser for Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Rhea Seehorn-starring Pluribus, things get a little bloody for Carol.

What happens when the most miserable person on the planet ends up being the only one who can save us from… happiness? We're beginning to get closer to an answer to that very question, as Apple TV+ continues rolling out teasers for Vince Gilligan's (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring drama Pluribus. Previously, we saw Seehorn's Carol (with a golf club in her hand) go from watching what appears to be a government press conference on television to walking towards her phone. After a message urging Carol to call (but with no pressure, of course), the following phone number appeared: (202) 808-3981 (yes, it's real). For this go-around, we see Carol walking away from what seems to be an academic building. As she realizes that she has some blood on her arms and shirt (?!?!), the on-screen text goes from "Hello Carol" in the beginning to "We'll put things right" after Carol notices the blood. But it's the last line before the phone number appears again that creeped us out: "Sorry about the blood."

Joining Seehorn are Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), as well as guest stars Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death). With the series set to make its global debut with its first two episodes on Friday, November 7, 2025 (with weekly single-episode drops on Fridays after that), here's a look at the newest teaser that was released earlier today, followed by the previous teaser that offered viewers a chance to get connected. No pressure, of course…

During an interview with Variety in October 2023, Gilligan offered some early insights into what we can expect from the series. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Gilligan Considers the Apple TV+ Series More "Mild Science Fiction": "Yeah! I wouldn't call this heavy science fiction, I would call it mild science fiction. But it does have a sci-fi element to it at its core. And there's no crime and no methamphetamine. It's going to be fun and different. I have no prediction as to how folks to react to it — whether they'll love it or hate it or somewhere in the vast in-between. But I know it's a story that interests me, and Rhea will be playing a very different character than she played on 'Saul.' The weird thing is that it takes place in Albuquerque, except it's a whole different world. There's no overlap that I can see. She's playing a character who is not Kim Wexler, but hopefully, people will roll with that. I'm nervous. It'll be interesting to see how folks react to it.

What Can Gilligan Tease About the Plot? "The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. It's the modern world — the world we live in — but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that."

Apple TV+'s Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

