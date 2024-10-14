Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face, rian johnson

Poker Face Season 2: Mulaney, Nwodim, Richardson Set as Guest Stars

Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne's Peacock series Poker Face has tapped John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim, and Sam Richardson as Season 2 guest stars.

What's that? You want some more names to add to the already impressive guest star lineup for the second season of series creator/EP Rian Johnson ("Knives Out" films, Brick), series star/EP Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), and Showrunners/EPs Nora Zuckerman & Lilla Zuckerman's Poker Face? Okay, fine! The Emmy Award-winning mystery series will also be welcoming John Mulaney (John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), and Sam Richardson (Veep) as guest stars in Season 2. The three join previously announced guest stars Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Katie Holmes (Ray Donovan), Gaby Hoffmann (Eric), Kumail Nanjiani (Only Murders in the Building), Sherry Cola (Joy Ride), Kevin Corrigan (Narcos: Mexico), Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live, Please Don't Destroy), Kathrine Narducci (Euphoria), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), BJ Novak (The Office), and Margo Martindale (The Americans).

Poker Face: Looking Back at Season 1

With the first season dropping in early 2023, here's a look back at the official trailer for Peacock's Poker Face (followed by a look at the previously released teaser and a rundown of who's who this season):

Peacock's Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and, with every stop, encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

As if having Johnson and Lyonne paired together wasn't enough, the streaming series also pulled together an impressive line-up of guest stars. How impressive? How do Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows sound?

Peacock's Poker Face was created, written & directed by Johnson, who also serves as an executive producer with Lyonne, Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Nena Rodrigue & Iain B. Macdonald. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens serve as co-executive producers, with T-Street and MRC Television producing.

