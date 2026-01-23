Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Poker Face

Poker Face Season 3 "In The Works" But "Complicated": Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage shared that he spoke with Rian Johnson about taking on Poker Face after Natasha Lyonne and what might be complicating things.

Series star/EP Natasha Lyonne and series creator /EP Rian Johnson's Poker Face is proving to be as fascinating of a tale in real life as any of the Peacock series' two seasons' worth of episodes. After the news hit back in November that the streaming service wouldn't be bringing the series back for a third season, reports hit that Lyonne, Johnson, Johnson's T-Street partner Ram Bergman, and MRC were looking to shop the series elsewhere, with Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Dexter: Resurrection) as the new Charlie Cale in what would be a reboot of the popular series.

"We've been germinating this next move together since writing the season two finale. We love our Poker Face, and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat, and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway," read the statement from Johnson and Lyonne when the news of the show not returning to Peacock was first announced. "Look, it's very early days. We're gonna see if we can take it out and get it going," Johnson would add shortly after, on the red carpet for his Netflix film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. "But I love Peter, I've always wanted to work with him. And I would be so excited if we can get this version of it up and going. It's a wild swing, and I just feel like it could be so much fun, going forward with the show."

Everyone up to speed so far? Good, because shortly after Johnson's comments, HBO/HBO Max Chairman/CEO Casey Bloys shared that Lyonne and Johnson's "wild swing" has been discussed. "We heard the original take," Bloys shared during an HBO/HBO Max presentation, "and when I heard that Peacock wasn't moving forward, we were curious. So we've had conversations, but I don't know which way it'll go. But I think Rian is a fantastic filmmaker, and I love the idea of Peter Dinklage, but I have nothing to report on that." Now, we're getting a chance to hear from someone pretty essential to Poker Face getting a fourth season.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Dinklage noted how he was looking to do more television work (Dinklage recently wrapped a fantastic run on Paramount+ with Showtime's Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection). In fact, Dinklage and Johnson have already discussed the matter. "It's in the works," Dinklage offered, joking that they could even change the name to "Roulette Face" if there are rights issues. "What I hear is that it's just hard to take it from one home to put it in another. It's the complicated nature of that, I believe. But Rian is a creative genius, and whatever he wants to write, I would love to be a part of that."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!