Ponies: Emilia Clarke Tapped to Lead New Peacock Cold War Spy Drama

Ponies is Peacock's new Cold War spy drama set in 1977 Moscow and set to star Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) - but without the dragons.

Ponies is a new spy drama set in the height of the Cold War from Peacock starring Emmy Award-nominated actress and Khaleesi, Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Me Before You). Clarke will also serve as executive producer. Set in Moscow, 1977. Two "Ponies" ("persons of no interest" in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. Bea (Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. Her cohort, Twila, is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place."

Emmy Award-nominated director Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant, The Spy Who Dumped Me) serves as executive producer, director, and co-writer alongside Emmy Award-nominated executive producer David Iserson (Mr. Robot, New Girl), who will serve as co-writer and showrunner. Ponies was co-created by Fogel and Iserson. PGA Award winner Jessica Rhoades (Black Mirror, Station Eleven, Dirty John) will serve as executive producer via her Pacesetter Productions, with Pacesetter EVP Alison Mo Massey serving as co-executive producer. Katherine Bridle will serve as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Ponies received a full series order from Peacock and marks Emilia Clarke's first major television series since the end of Game of Thrones. You can stop bellyaching about the end of that series now. We know, we know, but it wasn't her fault. It's never the actors' fault what the showrunners decided to write and if they mess up the conclusion of a long-running TV saga. Of course, Cold War spy stories are in again, considering what's going on in the world, and we can probably expect Clarke not to be backed up by fire-breathing dragons in 1977 Moscow, which is probably just as well.

