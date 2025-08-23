Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Sports, TV | Tagged: football, pop-tarts

Pop-Tarts Bowl/2025 Aer Lingus CFB Classic: Your Preview/Viewing Guide

It's Kansas State vs. Iowa State during the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic - and Pop-Tarts Bowl is there! Here's what to know...

College football is back, and what better place to celebrate than in Ireland, and who better to celebrate with than Kansas State's and Iowa State's football teams and Pop-Tarts Bowl ambassadors/survivors, Frosted Wild Berry and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae? That's precisely what the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic is offering football fans this afternoon, and we're here with a rundown of what you need to know. From when and where you can catch the game, and what you need to know about both teams, to the road that Frosted Wild Berry and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae traveled to make it to game day, here's your preview and viewing guide:

Who's Taking the Field for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic? The first two winners of the Pop-Tarts Bowl will be facing off: Big 12 powers Kansas State (2023) and Iowa State (2024).

When & Where Can I Watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic? Set to kick off on Saturday, August 23, at noon ET, the game can be viewed on ESPN. In addition, the game can be streamed on ESPN and on Fubo.

Do You Have Any Backstory on Kansas State & Iowa State?

This will be just the second time ever that K-State will play a football game outside the United States as the Wildcats played Nebraska in Tokyo, Japan, on December 5, 1992. This will be Iowa State's first international football game.

The game between the Wildcats and Cyclones will be the first Big 12 matchup in Ireland, the fourth edition of the Aer Lingus Classic, and the 10th college football game ever played in Ireland.

The Cyclones and Wildcats will meet for the 108th time on November 30, 2024, in Ames to close the 2024 regular season. Both teams will then play on Week Zero of the 2025 campaign with the sixth college football game ever played at Dublin's 47,000-seat (for American football) Aviva Stadium, the first in Ireland to feature Big 12 Conference institutions and the first-ever meeting between the longtime rivals in a season-opener.

Pop-Tarts Bowl & The Road to the Aer Lingus College Football Classic

Don't forget that the Pop-Tarts Bowl is returning on Saturday, December 27th, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. This year's game — the third under Pop-Tarts' title partnership — marks the 12th consecutive season the game will feature top programs from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences. Now, here's a look back at when the news was first announced and Frosted Wild Berry's and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae's journey to Ireland:

What Can You Tell Me About the Aer Lingus College Football Classic? The game aims to bring the full American college football experience to Ireland each year with a week full of events under the "Much More Than A Game" programme. The 2025 game will be the fourth consecutive season that college football begins its season with a game in Dublin. Kansas State and Iowa State will kick off the 2025 season in Ireland with an excess of 22,000 fans confirmed traveling overseas for game week.

