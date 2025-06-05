Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts, pop-tarts bowl

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 Game, Toaster Pastry Sacrifice Set for Dec. 27th

Set for Saturday, December 27th, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, here's an early teaser for Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 and a look at last year's results.

To quote the gospel of the great prophet Eminem, "Guess who's back, back again?" Did you really think 2025 was going to end with our annual serving of hard-hitting college football action combined with living, breathing toaster pastries who want nothing more than to die for our sins? Okay, maybe that part was a bit much – but you get the point. That's right, the Pop-Tarts Bowl returns on Saturday, December 27th, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. This year's game — the third under Pop-Tarts' title partnership — will be the 36th edition of the bowl overall and the 25th played at Orlando's Camping World Stadium. It also marks the 12th consecutive season the game will feature top programs from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences.

Here's a look at the teaser that went out earlier today, confirming what could be the best news we get all day:

And here's a look back at the teaser that was released in January, confirming that Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 would be hitting later this year. Following that, we look back at how last year's game went down (along with highlights in the video at the top):

Don't be scared. This mascot's just here to say there's more football on the way. We're having too much fun to stop now. #PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/hEojoMDI89 — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) January 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Frosted Cinnamon Roll's Dreams End in a Toaster

Okay, let's get the sports stuff out of the way first. After a hard-fought, high-scoring game, the Iowa State Cyclones beat the Miami Hurricanes, 42-41, to claim the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Toaster Trophy as champions – and that's when we got down to the serious business at hand. We knew that one of the game's three Edible Mascots – Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, or Frosted Cinnamon Roll – would be making the ultimate sacrifice for the good of the game. With Iowa State QB Rocco Becht named the MVP of the game, Becht was given the responsibility of choosing which of the three would be getting the "thumbs down" and a one-way trip into the toaster. Well, it looks like Frosted Cinnamon Roll returned from the vault just long enough to "win" (???). Here's a look at the journey that Frosted Cinnamon Roll took as it readied to give of its flesh to the victors…

Here's the video that was released by Pop-Tarts – with a YouTube video from the Big 12 Conference waiting for you above.

Here's a look at this year's Edible Mascots introducing themselves earlier today – before things took a dark turn with Strawberry Frosted rising from the dead!

