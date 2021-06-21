Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Promotes 3 to Series Regulars & More

The world of executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's "Power" isn't going to be ending any time soon, with Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence each in some level of development. But today's focus is on the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, which we learned already has Grammy-nominated rapper Redman joining the cast. Now we're learning that Paton Ashbrook (Jenny Sullivan), Berto Colon (Lorenzo Tejada), and Alix Lapri (Effie Morales) have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2. In addition, Lahmard Tate will reprise his Power Season 6 guest-starring role as Kamaal Tate, brother to Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate), in a recurring role.

Ashbrook's Jenny Sullivan — After the U.S Attorney's office swooped in on her high-profile Tasha St. Patrick case, Jenny went back to the status quo. That is, until Stansfield University professor, Jabari Reynolds is murdered. Now, Jenny is back in the spotlight, with an eye toward prosecuting Reynolds's killer — whoever that may be. Little does she know that the killer's new defense attorney– Cooper Saxe, now working with Davis MacLean, is sharing her bed — with access to her briefcase. Let the games begin.

Colon's Lorenzo Tejada — The patriarch of the Tejada organization, Lorenzo has been calling the shots for the drug organization — even from inside. But as Monet continues to flex her independence — and a desire to protect her kids from the game– Lorenzo's need to control brings them into conflict. Lorenzo becomes intrigued by some secrets Monet has been keeping from him– and a conflict grows that threatens to split the Tejada family in two.

Lapri's Effie Morales — A Yale student no stranger to drama, Effie's quest to financial freedom via drug dealing leads her to big competition — her former Choate classmates, Tariq and Brayden. But when Effie decides to join forces with Tariq and Brayden again, she will be forced to determine where her loyalties lie — with herself and herself only, or with people who have shown their true colors time and time again.

Tate's Kamaal Tate — Once again, Kamaal is doling out brotherly advice following Rashad's gubernatorial loss and, for once, it seems to take as Kamaal watches his little brother take on a new role serving the people. Until Kamaal's brought in on the investigation at Stansfield and he finds himself with a front-row seat for another one of Rashad's escapades — but this time, Kamaal's own career may be on the line.

Redman's Theo Rollins — Now-imprisoned Theo and his brother Davis used to run the streets together, but now that Theo's little brother has escaped that life and become New York's top defense attorney thanks to his big win in Tasha's trial, Theo questions if guilt will still be enough for Davis to honor his promise.

A Look Inside the World of Power Book II: Ghost

Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Lee Daniels' The Butler) as Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton (Power, Fame) as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, The Umbrella Academy) as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson (Power, Behind Enemy Lines) as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo (Ma, The Fosters) as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ray Donovan, Modern Love) as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as Ezekiel 'Zeke' Cross, Paige Hurd (The Oval, Hawaii Five-O) as Lauren Baldwin, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith (The Deuce, Garden State) as Davis MacLean.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Power Book II: Ghost | Official Trailer | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkTP1QTRWDA)

"Power Book II: Ghost" picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of "Power" as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha's only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that's been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

The series also stars Melanie Liburd (This is Us, Gypsy) as Caridad 'Carrie' Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus (Star) as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story) as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner, Slasher) as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo (The Oath) as Diana Tejada, and Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) as Paula Matarazzo, top investigator and right-hand of arrogant defense lawyer MacLean.

Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Also serving as executive producers on the series are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode's Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich. Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ. Upcoming "Power" universe-set series include Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.