Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury Announced, Hitting Screens In 2023

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers television franchise, and Hasbro and their corresponding multimedia studio Entertainment One (eOne) announced the highly-anticipated 30th season of the global franchise, Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury. The newest season of the long-running franchise will begin filming this Fall in New Zealand and will debut in sometime in 2023, presumably on Nickelodeon (like the prior iteration of Power Rangers: Dino Fury) or maybe a streamer like Netflix.

The current cast will be returning as the beloved Rangers for a third season, something that hasn't happened since the original MMPR series debuted in 1993. Returning cast members include Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Jordon Fite, Kai Moya, Chance Perez, and Tessa Rao. Cosmic Fury also welcomes back showrunner Simon Bennett and writers Becca Barnes and Alywn Dale.

Power Rangers: Dino Fury, focuses on an army of powerful alien beings that are unleashed on Earth and threatening life as we know it. Cosmic Fury will continue the story, but this time with the whole team fighting the alien forces in space.

"Since the first episode of Power Rangers Dino Fury, this team… has broken the mold of the franchise in many ways, so it is exciting and humbling to be able to continue the story of these characters in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury," said showrunner Simon Bennett, in a video released on the brand's official Twitter. "Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 ends with some big revelations, and we're so grateful to Hasbro and eOne that we get to continue to tell these stories in a brand new way."

The first half of Power Rangers: Dino Fury Season 2 is currently available on Netflix. The second half of the season will premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 29, 2022. Toys and collectibles from the series are available online and in stores now.