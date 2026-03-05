Posted in: TV | Tagged: mighty morphin power rangers, MMPR, power rangers

Power Rangers Star Jones Discusses Series Exceeding Expectations

Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Walter Emanuel Jones reflects on how the show's success stemmed from such a low-budget start.

Article Summary Walter Emanuel Jones admits he never expected Power Rangers to become a global phenomenon.

The original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers began as a low-budget show with cheesy writing.

Jones reflects on the series’ impact across three generations and over 40 countries worldwide.

He takes pride in being a pioneering Black superhero and the show's positive legacy for kids.

You can add original Black Ranger Walter Emanuel Jones to the list of those who didn't have any idea that Power Rangers would be the mega-hit sensation it is today. As one of the original American actors to be featured during the show's Mighty Morphin days, Jones appeared in over half of the 156 episodes that ran from 1993-1996, spawning several films and spin-offs. It also doesn't hurt that much of the hard work was done thanks to Saban and Toei collaborating and repurposing much of the footage from the Japanese Super Sentai series into the American incarnation, except when it requires the American actors to perform their high school and unmasked ranger scenes. Speaking to People, Jones reflects on his time as Zack Taylor and his initial skepticism about the way production was to the unexpected fanfare.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Star Walter Emanuel Jones Reflects on Series' Unexpected Success

"When I stepped onto the set of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, I wasn't sure what I had gotten myself into," Jones said. "The pilot we were shooting seemed very low-budget. The writing was super cheesy, but everything felt like it had possibilities of being cool. I had no idea that 32 years later, we would have fans that range from 5 to 45 years old." The series centered around California "teenagers with attitude" who tap into the powers of mechanized dinosaurs to battle various intergalactic threats.

Power Rangers and its various incarnations also became international successes outside Japan and the US. "I really didn't predict the show would impact three generations of people in 40 countries and in a multitude of languages," Jones said. "I still get shocked when people in my current adult peer group tell me they grew up watching the show." He's also proud of the series' positive legacy, "We were giving parental lessons," he said. "I take pride in knowing I made a difference in the world." The actor has since returned for the reunion special Power Rangers projects like 2023's MMPR: Once & Always. For more on Jones' thoughts on embracing his legacy as one of the first Black live-action superheroes on episodic television, you can check out the entire interview. You can also check out the original series on its YouTube channel.

