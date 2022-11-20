Power Rangers Universe Remembers Green Ranger Jason David Frank

The Power Rangers universe is mourning the loss of Jason David Frank, who passed at the age of 49. The actor and martial artist played Tommy Oliver since the original Mighty Morphin incarnation in 1993, which is based on the Japanese Super Sentai series. Most synonymous with the Green Ranger, Frank's Tommy has also been the White and Red Rangers through incarnations of the franchise. Some of the actors from the shows, including most of the original surviving MMPR cast in Amy Jo Johnson (Pink Ranger), Walter Emanuel Jones (Black Ranger), Austin St John (Red Ranger), and Paul Schrier (Bulk) paid tribute to the late actor, who's survived by his children.

"Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "My life just won't be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven, and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…" "Can't believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank," Jones wrote. "My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family." "Once a ranger, always a ranger" thoughts and prayers…. #RIP #prayers," St. John wrote. "Rest In Peace, my friend," Schrier wrote. Blake Foster, who played Justin/Blue Turbo Ranger in 1997's Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, wrote, "Can't believe this… Cried all night. Heartbroken yet again. Lost my hero, our leader, my friend, and an icon. Life really sucks, man." Nakia Burrise, who took over for Thuy Trang on MMPR in 1994, wrote, "I have really struggled with finding the right words to say… In every family, there is chaos, miscommunication, support, but most of all, love. I have been blessed to be a part of the Power Ranger family for 27years and losing a family member is difficult…. May the Lord wrap his arms around JDF's wife and kids during this time."

Steve Cardenas, who took over for St. John on MMPR as the Red Ranger, wrote, "Words simply cannot describe the shock and sadness I'm feeling at this moment. Jason David Frank is and forever will be an icon. He dedicated his life to the Power Rangers brand and, most importantly, his fans. Jason was the first person to welcome me on set in 1994 and later introduced me to social media, comic cons, and event promoters all around the world so that I could reconnect with all of you as we did back then. I will be forever grateful. Everywhere he went, he gave his fans an experience that will last a lifetime. He elevated the Mighty Morphin franchise to a pop culture phenomenon. JDF was a good soul, and my brother was both on screen and off. The Ranger Nation lost a real hero. We're all equally crushed by this devastating news. My heart goes out to Tammie, his family, our family, and all of you. I shall forever be grateful to you, J. I hope you finally have the peace you longed for in the end. RIPJDF #legend"