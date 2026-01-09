Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: prodigal son

Prodigal Son Hits Netflix: Tom Payne Announces Weekly Watch Party

With Prodigal Son now on Netflix, series star Tom Payne announced that he's running an Instagram Live weekly rewatch beginning January 12th.

Article Summary Prodigal Son starring Tom Payne and Michael Sheen is now streaming on Netflix.

Tom Payne is hosting weekly Instagram Live rewatch parties for fans, starting January 12th.

The series shook up procedural drama, blending crime-solving with a dark family backstory.

Prodigal Son's arrival on Netflix could spark a renewed wave of interest from new and returning viewers.

If you've been following BCTV over the years, then you know that we were huge fans of FOX's Tom Payne (The Walking Dead) and Michael Sheen (Good Omens)-starring Prodigal Son. Premiering in 2019 and running for two seasons, the series basically took a hammer to the head of procedural television. A brilliant, unique mind that helps the police solve crimes while dealing with a twisted backstory that includes a father who is also a well-known serial killer. The acting was top-notch, with precisely the kind of twists & turns and jaw-dropping moments to keep you hooked. Despite efforts to find a new home for the series, Prodigal Son would come to an end in 2021 – but all is not lost! As of today, the show's two seasons are streaming on Netflix, a platform that has been known to rejuvenate interest in numerous shows (for example, Suits). To celebrate the occasion, Payne took to social media to let fans know that he's planning a weekly Instagram Live (beginning Monday, Jan. 12th) so that they can watch the series together – from the pilot to the series finale.

"'Prodigal Son' is available on [Netflix] today! Starting this Monday, I will be watching every episode on an Instagram live every week until we've watched them all together! So tell all your friends to start watching, and then we can have a fun time together finding out more about what it took to make this crazy fun show 🤪," Payne wrote. Here's a look at his post from earlier today, and make sure to keep a watch on Payne's Instagram account for more info:

"Contemplation. Reflection. Those silent and still moments where you can take pause and recollect. It's been a month since I finished filming and I'm beginning to catch my breath. 'Prodigal Son' dropped into my life unexpectedly, I wasn't looking to jump into something so soon after 'The Walking Dead,'" Payne wrote in an Instagram after wrapping filming on the series. "But timing is everything and when the universe comes to meet you, you better hold on tight and enjoy the ride. What a ride it was. Tears, laughter, joy, friendship. The most stressful time in my life and the most rewarding. It's a crazy industry when you look at it from the outside. We work insanely long hours with little time for family or self. But when you're lucky enough to work on something so special you willingly make those sacrifices." Payne then went on to thank his wife and musician Jennifer J Akerman as well as the cast, crew, and creative team behind the series- before ending things on a bittersweet note: "It's better to burn out than to fade away"

Teasing "big" ideas should the series return, series creator Sam Sklaver explained to DH how the series was evolving for Payne's Malcolm Bright. "The spine of the season was Bright becoming his own man. The Dani-Bright relationship was key, along with a new 'venue' where Martin could shine," he explained. Without giving too much away, the creative team also envisioned having Sheen's Martin Whitley, aka The Surgeon, and Catherine Zeta'Jones's Vivian Capshaw return.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!