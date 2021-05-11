Prodigal Son Season 2 E12 Preview: Malcolm Doesn't Give Up That Easily

Before Monday, viewers of FOX's Prodigal Son were expecting Tuesday night's episode "Sun & Fun" to be the penultimate episode of the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne-starring series' second season. Unfortunately, they learned yesterday that it would be the series' penultimate episode, with the network confirming that the series will not be returning after its now-series finale on May 18. This means Malcolm (Payne) has a lot less time than he expected to find Martin (Sheen). And as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo for this week's episode, that's going to bring him to Vivian (Catherine Zeta-Jones)- who's busy entertaining a one-man "captured audience."

Prodigal Son Season 2, Episode 12 "Sun & Fun": As the search intensifies for a serial killer on the run, so does Malcolm's tenacity, causing U.S. Marshal Emily Ruiz (guest star April Hernandez-Castillo) to kick him off the case. However, Malcolm doesn't back down that easily.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Prodigal Son 2×12 Promo "Sun and Fun" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Yzfs9fLjyU)

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Expect The Unexpected When The Prodigal Son Returns | PRODIGAL SON (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRk0MKPSQl0)

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".