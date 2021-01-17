Prodigal Son Season 2 Preview: Bright Needs The Devil for A Holy Case

Heading into this week's episode of FOX's Prodigal Son, things haven't really been too easy for Bright (Tom Payne) as the second season started. Cleaning up after Ainsley's (Halston Sage) "disagreement" with Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) hasn't exactly been sitting too well with him- maybe because he actually enjoyed doing it? Thankfully, there's nothing like an executioner-style serial killer to get his mind off the truly dangerous stuff. Meanwhile, the all-too-real horrors of racism and police brutality also made an appearance- nearly costing a temporarily-in-charge JT (Frank Harts) his life. Oh, and while all of this is going on? Dear old dad Martin Whitly aka Dr. Whitly aka "The Surgeon" (Michael Sheen) has found a way to use the COVID pandemic to his advantage- and advantage that looks to get him one step closer to a family reunion. So with that in mind, here's a look at our preview package for this week's appropriately-titled episode "Speak of the Devil":

Prodigal Son season 2, episode 2 "Speak of the Devil": When a priest is found murdered in his place of worship, Bright grapples with its effect on his own trauma. Martin, trying to help with the case, consults his fellow inmate, Friar Pete (guest star Christian Borle), whom he learns is keeping a secret of his own. Meanwhile, Ainsley grows worried that Jessica is keeping something from her regarding her relationship with Gil. And Dani, Gil and Malcolm rally behind JT, urging him to speak to his union rep about the discrimination he's been facing

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. Joining the cast for the second season include Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors) as Friar Pete, a former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients — and becomes a key consultant in Bright's latest case. Michael Potts' (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) Dr. Brandon Marsh is Martin's new therapist at Claremont who's desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.

FOX's Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".