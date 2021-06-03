Psych 3 Star James Roday Rodriguez Is More Than Ready to Twist This

A little less than a month ago, fans learned that Dulé Hill and James Roday Rodriguez would be back for a third round of streaming movie sleuthing with Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus. While there wasn't a timeframe for its premiere included with the initial announcement, viewers did learn what they can expect. In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene's (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband. Meanwhile, Timothy Omundson returns as Lassiter, who grapples with the future of his career (while viewers can also expect to see Maggie Lawson's Juliet O'Hara). Now we flash ahead to today and a very important update from Rodriguez that should keep the good vibes going.

Rodriguez kept it direct and simple, taking to Instagram to share a look at his trailer door marked "Shawn" along with the caption, "Let's twist this. 🤜🏿🍍🤛🏼"- here's a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Roday Rodriguez (@jamesroday)

Here's a look back at the announcement from last month:

During a 2020 episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Hill and Rodriguez explained to the Smallville star what it is that keeps them coming back. In addition, they revealed how not taking themselves too seriously, treating the cast and crew with equal respect, and just being decent to one another not only contribute to the show's enduring popularity but also made the production one that people enjoyed being a part of.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MORE PSYCH ON THE WAY?!? #insideofyou #psych (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMKHJKYsyoE)

Of course, you're most likely looking for the full episode at this point. No worries, because we've got you covered:

And just in case you're feeling a bit nostalgic, here's a look back at the official trailer for Peacock's Psych 2: Lassie Come Home– followed by those moments that didn't make the cut but thankfully found their way to us: the bloopers:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (Official Trailer) July 15th | Psych (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQdt2zlt4UA&t=7s)

Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson, "This Is Us," "American Housewife") is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez, "A Million Little Things," "Psych") and Gus (Dulé Hill, "Suits," "Psych") return to Lassie's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Psych 3: This Is Gus stems from Universal Studio Group's UCP, in association with Thruline Entertainment. Series creator Steve Franks serves as executive producer and director, with Franks and Rodriguez co-writing. Chris Henze will executive produce for Thruline, alongside Rodriguez and Hill. And since you're here…

