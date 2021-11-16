Psych 3: This Is Gus – Complete "Last Night Gus" Watch Party Released

So with Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus premiering this week, you were probably looking forward to joining series stars James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things) and Dulé Hill (The Wonder Years) for Monday night's YouTube watch-a-Long for S06E02 "Last Night Gus" to help get you up to speed (more on that below). But life has a way of being a bit wacky & crazy sometimes so maybe you might've missed it. Well, no worries because the fine folks at Psych were kind enough to post the entire watch party on YouTube (with timecodes to help you match up your viewing with their commentary).

And along with answering some burning show questions from the "PsychOs" out there and some very colorful commentary on the sixth season episode, it also has a pleasant surprise at the end in the form of a preview for Psych 3: This Is Gus. Of course, you don't have to worry about that part since we "ruin" it for you by posting the preview immediately following the watch party video.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Psych "Last Night Gus" Full Episode Watch Along | Peacock | Psych (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjEP5wpY1uM)

In the following sneak preview for the show's upcoming streaming film, Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) returns at probably the worst time, finding himself having to explain how the police caught the wrong person so it looks like he going to need… an empanada?! Of course, he can always count on Shawn (Rodriguez) and Gus (Hill) to make an already painfully awkward situation just that much more awkward.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Psych 3: This Is Gus | EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK | Peacock (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHTAl-4M5Z8)

Returning for the third film with Rodriguez, Hill, and Omundson is Maggie Lawson (Lethal Weapon), Kirsten Nelson (Versus), Jazmyn Simon (Raising Dion), and Corbin Bernsen (LA Law). Allen Maldonado (Black-ish) joins the cast as Alan Decker, Selene's estranged husband. In Addition, Sage Brocklebank and Kurt Fuller reprise their roles as Buzz McNab & Woody Strode, with English singer-songwriter Curt Smith guest-starring as himself. Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Psych 3: This Is Gus, premiering Thursday, November 18, only on Peacock (along with a look at the binge playlist that the fine folks at Psych put together as a "crash course" to help get viewers caught up on Gus' love life):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Psych 3: This Is Gus | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-kdHQVrgOE)

PSYCH 3: THIS IS GUS is the latest installment in the adventures of one of television's most beloved duos. In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene's estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career.

Created, directed, and co-written (with Rodriguez) by Steve Franks, Psych 3: This Is Gus is executive produced by Franks, Rodriguez, Hill, and Thruline's Chris Henze. Filmed in Vancouver, the 90-minute streaming movie was produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with Thruline Entertainment. Psych started as a television series in 2006 and has since been adapted into three movies. Fans can stream the full Psych franchise on Peacock, including the original eight-season series and first two movies.