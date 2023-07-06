Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, cyberpunk, Psycho-Pass

PSYCHO-PASS Recap Video Helps Viewers Catch Up Ahead of New Film

Crunchyroll released a video recapping the PSYCHO-PASS series leading up to the new film, PSYCHO-PASS: Providence, which opens on July 14th.

Crunchyroll has released a new English Dub video recapping the events of the PSYCHO-PASS franchise leading up to the all-new adventure in the latest film, PSYCHO-PASS: Providence, which opens in theatres on July 14th. If you don't think a recap video of past seasons and movies in the series isn't helpful, you haven't seen PSYCHO-PASS.

PSYCHO-PASS revolves around The Sibyl System, an authoritarian system that quantifies the human personality. Sibyl's analysis dictates every aspect of the citizens' future. In exchange for Sibyl's rule, the citizens enjoy a peaceful life. With all manner of mental states and trends being recorded and monitored, the standard by which an individual's soul is measured is a number that people have come to call the PSYCHO-PASS.

Detectives, wielding guns called Dominators that measure criminal potential, work closely with enforcers who hunt down latent criminals before they can break the law. The young inspector Akane Tsunemori, a part of the Criminal Investigation Department, and her partner, enforcer Shinya Kogami, wrestle with the question of how a fair and perfect society can be upheld and maintained by a system that could possibly be corrupt.

PSYCHO-PASS was an original anime project for television that began in 2012. Now, after ten years, comes the newest film that will act as the connective tissue between the movie PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System Case 3: On the Other Side of Love and Hate and season 3 of the PSYCHO-PASS TV series. The entire story will now finally be told.

January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel – the body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat who are targeting the professor's research papers known as the "Stronskaya Document."

Reunited with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane grapples with a case that quickly escalates beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan's government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core.

It is in this untold story that the missing link is revealed.

If you're a completist, you can catch up with the past PSYCHO-PASS television series and films on Crunchyroll.

