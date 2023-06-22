Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Psycho-Pass, PSYCHO-PASS: Providence

Psycho-Pass: Providence Hitting U.S. This July (English Dub Trailer)

Crunchyroll is offering a look at what's ahead with PSYCHO-PASS: Providence, coming to the US in July in both Japanese and English dubs.

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence, the latest movie sequel to the popular dystopian Science Fiction anime series PSYCHO-PASS is coming to the US. The feature film is distributed by Crunchyroll in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, will hit North American theaters on Friday, July 14, with special early fan sneak peek screenings on Tuesday, July 11 (English dub) and Thursday, July 13 (Japanese with English subtitles).

PSYCHO-PASS Recap

PSYCHO-PASS was an original anime project for television that began in 2012. Now, after ten years, comes the newest film that will act as the connective tissue between the movie PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System Case 3: On the Other Side of Love and Hate and season 3 of the PSYCHO-PASS TV series. The entire story will now finally be told.

PSYCHO-PASS revolves around The Sibyl System, an authoritarian system that quantifies the human personality. Sibyl's analysis dictates every aspect of the citizens' future. In exchange for Sibyl's rule, the citizens enjoy a peaceful life.

With all manner of mental states and trends being recorded and monitored, the standard by which an individual's soul is measured is a number that people have come to call the PSYCHO-PASS. Detectives, wielding guns called Dominators that measure criminal potential, work closely with enforcers who hunt down latent criminals before they can break the law. The young inspector Akane Tsunemori, a part of the Criminal Investigation Department, and her partner, enforcer Shinya Kogami, wrestle with the question of how a fair and perfect society can be upheld and maintained by a system that could possibly be corrupt.

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence Official Synopsis

January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel – the body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat who are targeting the professor's research papers known as the "Stronskaya Document."

Reunited with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane grapples with a case that quickly escalates beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan's government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core.

It is in this untold story that the missing link is revealed.

English Dub Cast: Kate Oxley (Akane Tsunemori), Robert McCollum (Shinya Kogami), Jessie James (Nobuchika Ginoza), Cherami Leigh (Mika Shimotsuki), Mike McFarland (Teppei Sugo), Z. Charles Bolton (Sho Hinakawa), Lindsay Seidel (Yayoi Kunizuka), Lydia Mackay (Shion Karanomori), Erin Kelly Noble (Frederica Hanashiro), Bruce DuBose (Arata Shindo), Eduardo Vildasol (Kei Mikhail), and Stephanie Young (Dominator).

Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani. Series Composition by Tow Ubukata. Script by Makoto Fukami and Tow Ubukata. Original Character Design by Akira Amano. Character Design by Naoyuki Onda. Music by Yugo Kanno. Original Story Concept Written by Gen Urobuchi.

Catch up on the past PSYCHO-PASS television series and films on Crunchyroll.

