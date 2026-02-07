Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: puppy bowl, puppy bowl xxii

Puppy Bowl XXII Pregame Preview: Meet Team Fluff & Team Ruff!

With Puppy Bowl XXII hitting Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max & discovery+ on Sunday, here are the Team Fluff/Team Ruff rosters.

Article Summary Puppy Bowl XXII kicks off Sunday, featuring Team Fluff vs. Team Ruff on Animal Planet and more networks.

150 adoptable puppies from 72 shelters compete for the Lombarky trophy and MVP honors this year.

New features include a senior dog exhibition and behind-the-scenes shelter stories during the action.

Look for heartwarming adoption moments, special needs dogs, and a Barking Lot Tailgate celebration.

With less than 24 hours to go until Puppy Bowl XXII hits Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+ (2 pm ET/11 am PT), we thought you might appreciate a look at the competition. Of course, we're talking about the adorable pups who make up the rosters for Team Fluff (blue) and Team Ruff (orange) and who are competing for the honor of winning the "Lombarky" trophy. We're going to have a lot more intel on the pups, the big event, and more on Sunday – but for now, enjoy the following image gallery. Because who doesn't need dozens of pup images to make them smile on a Saturday Night?

Puppy Bowl XXII: What You Need to Know

This year's three-hour sports spectacular includes a record-breaking 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands, and will feature heartwarming adoption stories and show-stopping matchups. Referee Dan Schachner returns for his 15th year to oversee the action, ensuring fair play as these furry athletes compete for championship glory and their forever homes. Sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks will be providing play-by-play commentary during the event.

Reigning champions Team Fluff will send players, including Benito (Siberian Husky-Chihuahua from Puerto Rico) and Showgirl (Chow Chow-Rottweiler), to defend their title. Meanwhile, Lobster Roll (Bulldog-Border Collie), Brûlée (Boston Terrier-French Bulldog), and Miso (American Cattle Dog-Beagle) will compete to bring the coveted Walmart "Lombarky" trophy to Team Ruff. As the game unfolds, one standout pup will earn the prestigious Bissell MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) title while another will claim the Subaru of America, Inc. Underdog Award. Fifteen special needs dogs, including Wynonna (a determined pup with only three legs) and Eleanor (who is both deaf and vision-impaired), will also compete to prove that nothing can hold them back.

What's New During Puppy Bowl XXII? For the first time ever, Puppy Bowl will spotlight senior dogs in a special exhibition game, as Team Oldies and Team Goldies go head-to-head in the all-new Pro-Dog Halftime Showdown. Additional new elements include an inside look at shelter staff cheering on their puppy players and a spirited Barking Lot Tailgate party hosted by Riasing Cane's Chicken Fingers, with special appearances by Todd Graves, Owner and Founder, and his dog Cane III.

Along with the Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff Show, viewers can look forward to Subaru of America, Inc.'s "Pup Close and Personal" and "Adoptables" segments, puppy cheer squads hyping up the crowd, kittens watching the game from the Temptations Skybox, the Wisdom Panel pet DNA test, a look at Schachner and lead puppy trainer Victoria Schade scouting ten prospects, and much more. Of course, Bleeding Cool will have an extensive preview/viewing guide ahead of gameday, and coverage during and after the event.

"Puppy Bowl XXII celebrates the spirit of the underdog with a gameday celebration that combines the excitement of a sports matchup with uplifting adoption stories," said Joseph Boyle, Head of Content, Discovery Channel. "By introducing new segments like our senior spotlight and enhancing fan-favorite elements, we are creating a deeper connection to our audience and delivering the most entertaining sports spectacular on television." Puppy Bowl XXII is produced for Animal Planet by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

