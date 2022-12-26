Quantum Leap Posts Season 1 Ep. 9 "Fellow Travelers" Images & More

As much as we've been enjoying NBC's Raymond Lee-starring series revival of Quantum Leap (a rough start but we're really liking the cast/characters and where things could be heading), we can't get past this need to see how this all ties back to Scott Bakula's Sam Beckett. Of course, by that, we mean we need Bakula to make an appearance because… honestly? That s**t would be really cool. Now, the series has done an impressive job of defining itself as its own series while still strengthening the storyline threads that connect it with the original series, so a return by Beckett wouldn't seem forced. But the biggest factor fueling our hope? The fact that the series received a green light for a second season. "We're leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers, and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life," said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, when the news was first announced. But let's not get ahead of ourselves… not when we have the series returning next week with S01E09 "Fellow Travelers." So with that in mind…

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 9 "Fellow Travelers": Ben (Lee) finds himself in 1979 Chicago as Jack Armstrong, a devoted security guard to talented pop singer Carly Farmer. During Carly's prep for a big concert, it becomes all-too-clear that her life is in danger. Can Ben determine who is trying to kill her & why before the killer strikes? Now, here's a look at a set of preview images & the promo for S01E09 "Fellow Travelers":

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses, who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.