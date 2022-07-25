Quantum Leap Showrunner Shake-Up Sees Martin Gero Taking Over Role

While viewers are preparing for the drama to come from NBC's Quantum Leap revival when it premieres this fall, it would appear that some very real-life drama is already underway. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that co-showrunners, writers & EPs Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt will no longer serve as showrunners (but will stay aboard as executive producers), with EP Martin Gero (Blindspot) taking over as the new showrunner. In addition, Dean Georgaris has joined the series as an executive producer. According to the DH report and past reporting, "The change comes after the series has shot the first two episodes after the pilot," and at the time the series decision was made, "NBC was not entirely happy with the pilot," with additional reports that the pilot will end up hitting screens as a mid-season entry. Because of the tight production schedule that the series is on, filming is expected to continue.

Lee's Dr. Ben Seong is a world-renowned physicist and a man of faith who makes a literal leap of faith that finds him lost… and without his memory. Hudson's Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson) is a Vietnam veteran and the head of the Quantum Leap project. He uses his political and military know-how to keep the Pentagon at bay while his team works to rescue Ben. Caitlin Bassett's Addison is a project lead at Quantum Leap headquarters who operates state-of-the-art technology to communicate with an individual time traveling in the past, likely similar to how the original series saw Admiral Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell) communicate with Sam via hologram. Nanrisa Lee's Jenn is Quantum Leap's head of security, while Mason Alexander Park's Ian is the chief architect of Quantum Leap's A.I. program.

La Brea co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are writing & executive producing the pilot, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero, original series creator/EP Don Bellisario, and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt. Helen Shaver (Station Eleven, Lovecraft Country, Orphan Black) had been tapped to executive produce and direct the pilot. While not currently attached to either reprise his role or produce in some way, Bakula has apparently had conversations about returning (Stockwell passed away in November 2021 at the age of 85). Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) will produce the pilot alongside Lilien & Wynbrandt's I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario's Belisarius Productions, and Gero's Quinn's House Productions.