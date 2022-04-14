Queer as Folk: Russell T. Davies Praises Peacock Series Reimagining

Peacock's reimagining of Russell T. Davies' classic, ground-breaking LGBTQ drama series Queer as Folk will premiere on the streaming service on June 9th. Davies' 1999 original Channel 4 drama opened the doors to more and more diverse representation on television both in the UK and the US, inspiring an American remake that lasted 5 seasons on Showtime in the early 2000s. It was Queer as Folk that put Davies on the map as one of the hottest showrunners in the UK and enabled him to write his ticket, which led to his triumphant revival of Doctor Who.

New series creator, writer and director Stephen Dunn has set the latest version of Queer As Folk in New Orleans where a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

"Like most queer '90s kids, I had a unique relationship with the original "Queer as Folk." Growing up, I was desperate for any sort of connection with people like me. It was the first time I really felt seen," said Dunn. "The show offered a new paradigm – one where we could accept and celebrate queer love, families, and communities on a global stage. It was truly iconic. I am honored that Russell T. Davies, the creator of the original series, entrusted me to continue this legacy. I wanted to create a new groundbreaking version of this show for this moment. Our new "Queer as Folk" is set in New Orleans — one of the most unique queer communities in North America – and I am immensely proud that the new series is comprised of an electric ensemble of fresh characters that mirror the modern global audience. If there's one person who is able to see "Queer as Folk" and feel less alone, or who now feels more supported and seen, our job is done. In the true spirit of the original, our show doesn't shy away from the harsh realities of our community, but above all else, the series is about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically queer lives."

Davies himself has heaped praise on Dunn's new version of the show and given it his blessing: "I'm very proud of what we achieved in 1999, but in queer years, that was a millennium ago! As a community, we've radicalized, explored, opened up, and found new worlds – with new enemies and new allies – and there was so much to be said. Stephen pitched a brand new version of "Queer as Folk" with so much imagination, insight, and crucially, joy, that I simply couldn't resist. I thought it was about time the title belonged to a whole new generation. The 2022 show is more diverse, more wild, more free, more angry – everything a queer show should be."

Executive producer and writer Jacklyn Moore also said, "I believe deeply in the power of storytelling to make people feel seen, but all too often I feel as though queer and trans representation in art is limited to extremes. We are either shown as saintly heroes bravely surviving a bigoted society or two-dimensional queer-coded villains that feel airdropped in from some previous era. With "Queer as Folk," we aimed to depict queer characters who live in the messy middle. People who are complicated. Who are funny and caring and flawed and sometimes selfish, but still worthy of love. Still worthy of narrative. As a trans woman, I'm excited to take steps to move past telling stories that seem to just be arguing for our basic humanity. My hope is that "Queer as Folk" is one such step." Queer as Folk premieres on Peacock on June 9th.