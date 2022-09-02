Queer For Fear: The History of Queer Horror Shares Docuseries Trailer

Shudder's docuseries, Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror, has released an official trailer ahead of its September 30th premiere on the streaming platform, with weekly episodes afterward. The key art features Alaska Thunderfuck (Drag Artist, Winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2) photographed by Tayo Kuku Jr.

From executive producer Bryan Fuller (Hannibal), Queer for Fear is a four-part documentary series about the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the horror and thriller genres. From its literary origins with queer authors Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker, and Oscar Wilde to the pansy craze of the 1920s that influenced Universal Monsters and Hitchcock; from the "lavender scare" alien invasion films of the mid-20th century to the AIDS-obsessed bloodletting of 80s vampire films; through genre-bending horrors from a new generation of queer creators; Queer for Fear re-examines genre stories through a queer lens, seeing them not as violent, murderous narratives, but as tales of survival that resonate thematically with queer audiences everywhere.

The trailer shows off some glimpses of the interviews that will be included and truly shows us how connected horror has been to the queer community all along. The docu-series features interviews with series consultant Renée "Nay" Bever ("Attack of the Queerwolf" Podcast co-host), Mark Gatiss (Co-Creator, Writer & Actor, Sherlock and Dracula on BBC), Kimberly Peirce (Writer and Director, Boys Don't Cry, Carrie (2013), Lea DeLaria (Actor, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2000), Orange is the New Black), Jennifer Tilly (Actor, Child's Play franchise), Karyn Kusama (Director, Jennifer's Body, Yellowjackets), Leslye Headland (Creator, Russian Doll), Oz Perkins (Writer & Director, Gretel & Hansel), and more. The long history of horror, having involved the queer community, will be explored in Queer for Fear on September 30th. Let us know in the comments below what you hope gets discussed in the docuseries!