Randy Orton Fined for Jacking Up Adam Pearce

Make a little tweet about unionization, get fired. Assault an official of Monday Night Raw if you're Randy Orton? A slap on the wrist!

WWE has announced that Randy Orton has been fined for assaulting Adam Pearce on Raw last week after Pearce put Orton in a match against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. That match will take place on Monday, and The Viper is sure to be in an even worse mood than usual after receiving this fine.

"WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined an undisclosed amount for putting his hands on Adam Pearce last week on Raw, WWE.com has learned," WWE said in an official announcement on WWE.com. "The fine comes just hours before Orton defends the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre tonight on Raw. Don't miss the colossal title clash tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network."

Oftentimes, it seems as though WWE Superstars can assault officials with impunity, but clearly, WWE isn't messing around when it comes to Pearce. In addition to being an important… er… what's his job title again? Pearce represents WWE itself, as he's recently been portrayed as Vince McMahon's number one today. The Chadster never approves of disrespecting authority, so I'm glad to see WWE get firm with Orton in this way.

If Orton loses the title to Drew McIntyre on Raw tonight, that means it will be McIntyre, not Orton, who goes on to face Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. Compounding matters, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has implied that tonight's match will end in some kind of interference from either Roman Reigns or Jey Uso, as he tweeted, "Anyway, per the discussion on last night's show regarding McIntyre's appearance on Smackdown, it all does make sense at the end of the show tonight. At least at this moment."