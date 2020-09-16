Ratched Clip: Mildred Demonstates Her Degree in Classy Shade-Throwing

Executive producer/series lead Sarah Paulson and American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy's Nurse Ratched will be making her rounds starting Friday, September 18th- so be ready to take your meds. To get viewers in the mood for the prequel series to Ken Kesey's 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Paulson was kind enough to share a sneak preview of what we're feeling is going to be either one of the more vicious (and fun) conflicts this season or will end up being a "sharp left turn" where the two end up kindred spirits (though we're pretty much leaning towards the former). Paulson's Mildred Ratched versus Judy Davis' Nurse Betsy Bucket.

In the following clip, Mildred has an amazingly passive-aggressive face-off with Nurse Bucket. Nurse Bucket isn't buying Mildred's letter from Dr. Hanover (Jon Jon Briones), which is fine because Mildred's not believing Bucket when she says Dr. Hanover isn't available. And as Nurse Bucket's about to learn, Mildred can be very patient…

Beginning in the mid-'40s, Ratched follows our lead's devolution from a nurse to a full-fledged monster as she makes her way up through the mental health care system. Murphy has mapped out a four-season origin arc for the series (the series has already been renewed for two seasons/18 episodes), where Paulson's nurse would face off against a different adversary each season (with the fourth and final season blending Cuckoo's Nest into the narrative).

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Created by Evan Romansky and inspired by the iconic and unforgettable character of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, the series also stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

Murphy directs the pilot episode from a script by newcomer writer Romansky. Joining Paulson and Murphy as executive producers are Michael Douglas, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear.