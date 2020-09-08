Ratched Official Trailer: There Are Worse Things Than Feeling Nothing

As executive producer/series lead Sarah Paulson's Nurse Mildred Ratched sees things, there are rights and there are wrongs- and that sometimes, there are worse things to feel than feeling nothing. Abandonment. Loneliness. Out of control. That's the message we get (and much more) in the final official trailer for Paulson and executive producer Ryan Murphy's prequel series to Ken Kesey's 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (set to premiere on September 18).

Beginning in the mid-'40s, Ratched follows our lead's devolution from a nurse to a full-fledged monster as she makes her way up through the mental health care system. Murphy has mapped out a four-season origin arc for the series (the series has already been renewed for two seasons/18 episodes), where Paulson's nurse would face off against a different adversary each season (with the fourth and final season blending Cuckoo's Nest into the narrative).

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Created by Evan Romansky and inspired by the iconic and unforgettable character of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, the series also stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

Murphy directs the pilot episode from a script by newcomer writer Romansky. Joining Paulson and Murphy as executive producers are Michael Douglas, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear.