Reacher, Dexter, Invincible, Section 31 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, SYFY's Revival, Prime Video's Secret Level, Prime Video's Reacher, Prime Video's Invincible, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, TNT's AEW Rampage, Star Trek: Lower Decks/Jerry O'Connell, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, Apple TV+'s Severance, DC Studios' Superman, Netflix's Cunk of Life, Adult Swim Yule Log, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, December 8, 2024:

SNL 50 Pregame: Bill Murray Wants to Host; Extended Anniversary Break?

Revival: Scrofano, Weltman & Elliott Wrap Filming; Seeley Set Visit

Secret Level Previews Armored Core, Unreal Tournament & Sifu Chapters

Reacher Meets His Match in Season 3 Teaser; Series Returns Feb. 20th

Invincible Season 3 Trailer: Mark vs. Cecil, Blue Suit Debut & More

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Set for March 2025: Teaser, Overview

AEW Rampage: A Review as Unbiased as Bischoff on Helwani's Podcast

Star Trek: Jerry O'Connell on LD/SNW Crossover & "Lower Decks" Future

Dexter: Original Sin Sneak Peek: Dexter's First Day at Miami Metro

Star Trek: Section 31 Gets Official Trailer, Key Art Poster Release

Yellowjackets: The Past Is Back to Hunt Them in New Season 3 Teaser

Severance Season 2 Trailer; Apple TV+ Series Returns January 17th

Secret Level: Prime Video Drops New Look at Animated Anthology Series

Superman: James Gunn Responds to Reshoots/Additional Filming Report

Cunk on Life: Diane Morgan's "Mockumentarian" Returns This January

Adult Swim Yule Log Brings Hallmark Horror to Our Holiday Season

Doctor Who: TV's Apex Predator? Steven Moffat on Ratings, Streaming

