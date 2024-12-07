Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, secret level

Secret Level: Prime Video Drops New Look at Animated Anthology Series

Hitting Prime Video on December 10th, check out a new teaser for Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio, Tim Miller, and Dave Wilson's Secret Level.

We've had looks at Dungeons & Dragons, Sifu, Unreal Tournament, Spelunky, Warhammer 40,000, Concord, New World: Aeternum, Armored Core, The Outer Worlds, Mega Man, Exodus, Pac-Man, CrossFire, and Honor of Kings. Now, Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio (Love, Death + Robots), series creator Tim Miller, and supervising director Dave Wilson's Secret Level is set to make its presence known during CCXP Bravil 2024 later today – ahead of its December 10th – debut, we're getting a fresh look at all of the chapters of the animated anthology series.

Here's a look at what's in store when Prime Video's Secret Level debuts in only three days, followed by what else we know about the upcoming animated anthology series:

Arnold Schwarzenegger ("The Terminator" franchise), Kevin Hart ("Jumanji" franchise), Keanu Reeves ("John Wick" franchise), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King). Yup, it's that impressive. But before you ask, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger are not in the same episode together – though Patrick Schwarzenegger is in the same episode as Reeves.

Each episode of Prime Video's Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming's finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.

Prime Video's Secret Level is created by and executive produced by Tim Miller, with Dave Wilson serving as executive producer and supervising director. The new adult-animated anthology series features original stories set within the worlds of some of the world's most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind Love, Death + Robots, each of the 15 episodes is a celebration of games and gamers – and comes at a time when video game adaptations into live-action and animated series are proving to be on the rise after the success of HBO's The Last of Us, Prime Video's Fallout, and others.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!