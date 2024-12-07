Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: mike norton, revival, tim seeley

Revival: Scrofano, Weltman & Elliott Wrap Filming; Seeley Set Visit

Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, and David James Elliott have wrapped filming on SYFY's adaptation of Tim Seeley and Mike Norton's Revival.

Only a day after Revival co-creator Tim Seeley shared some looks from the set of SYFY's upcoming adaptation of his and artist Mike Norton's Image Comics series, we have some big news to pass along in terms of production on the Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp: Vengeance), Romy Weltman (Slasher), David James Elliott (JAG), Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Snowpiercer), and CM Punk (STARZ's Heels)-starring series. In addition to Seeley sharing more looks from his set visit, Scrofano, Weltman, and Elliott, all checked in on social media to let everyone know that they have wrapped filming on the first season.

"That's a wrap on Season 1 of #Revival! I can't wait to start spamming my feed with this show. Until then I'm proud to say that among the many mysteries we solved on the show this season, none were as satisfying as the climax of this one. (See: 'why was there a condom on my boot that time')," Scrofano wrote as the caption to their Instagram post. "The cast and crew whose passion and perseverance kept this show going is inspiring and I feel so lucky to have spent this time with you.♥️💋👽🥶💀🫶👮‍♀️🧟🤱👯‍♀️👨‍👧‍👧."

"That's a Wrap for 'Revival'- Thank you to an amazing cast and crew and an especially big thank you to my two TV daughters for bringing it with their enormous talent, professionalism, and kindness @melanie.scrofano.officiel @romyweltman!!" wrote Elliot in his post:

"wow. i got to learn from and work with the most inspiring people for 3 whole months 🖤 thank you to the entire cast and crew of REVIVAL. my heart is so full. ps. this is the only photo i have that won't get me in trouble!" penned Weltman in their post:

And here's a look at what else Seeley had to share from his visit to the set this week, including the incredibly cool move of signing Revival compendiums for the series adaptation's cast and crew:

Scrofano's Dana is "constantly having to prove her worth to a stubborn sheriff, who just so happens to be her father. And just when she is about to leave her small town for good, the events of Revival Day change that, instead sending her into her most important case to date." Weltman's Martha "Em" Cypress is the sheriff's younger daughter who, "having led a very sheltered life due to a recurring illness, is still figuring out her place in the world. A world that, for her in particular, is now turned upside down."

Elliott's Wayne Cypress is the longtime Wausau sheriff who is "determined to keep his town and family as normal and safe as possible — a tall order when the dead return to life in the small town he's sworn to protect." McQueen's Ibrahim Ramin is a scientist from the Center for Disease Control "who has been stationed in Wausau to study the bizarre phenomenon that brought people back to life." "Raised by a fire-and-brimstone pastor," Ogg's Blaine Abel sees Revival Day as his divine calling and will use the fear and chaos within Wausau to build and rally a militia of true believers against the Revivers." As for Punk's character, no details were released at the time of the initial reporting.

Produced by Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films, the upcoming SYFY series Revival was created by showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce – who executive produce alongside Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, and Greg Hemmings.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!