Doctor Who/Disney+, Reacher Returns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sabrina Carpenter, Superman, Revival, Dexter: Original Sin, ABC/Scrubs, Doctor Who, Reacher, and much more!
Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Sabrina Carpenter, DC Studios' Superman, HBO's Lanterns, SYFY's Revival, CBS's Matlock, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Prime Video's On Call, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, Apple TV+'s Government Cheese, ABC/Scrubs, Crunchyroll Anime Awards, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, TikTok, Netflix's American Primeval, Reacher Universe, Crunchyroll's Attack on Titan, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 7, 2024:
Sabrina Carpenter's "Nonsense Christmas" Stuffs Our Stockings Tonight
Superman: James Gunn's Reminder For Those Wanting "Original" Logo Back
Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre on Looking to Do Right by John Stewart, GLC
Revival: Tim Seeley Checks In From First Day of SYFY Series Set Visit
Matlock Star David Del Rio on Learning from Kathy Bates, Co-Stars
Dexter: Original Sin Images Offer Killer Looks at Prequel Series
On Call Trailer: New Dick Wolf Cop Series Set to Walk Prime Video Beat
Yellowjackets Season 3 Images Released; CCXP24 Panel This Weekend
Government Cheese: Apple TV+'s David Oyelowo Series Hits This April
Scrubs Creator Addresses Fans' Reboot/Return Excitement, Concerns
Crunchyroll Anime Awards Update: Tokyo Return Set for May 2025 & More
Doctor Who: RTD Okay If Streaming "Bubble" Pops (Don't Tell Disney+)
TikTok Ban Deadline Remains: ByteDance Loses Appeal in Federal Court
Crunchyroll at CCXP 2024: New Anime Titles, Official Trailers & More
American Primeval: Peter Berg's Gritty Western Hits Netflix in January
Reacher: 30th Jack Reacher Novel "Exit Strategy" Set for October 2025
Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Movie Set to Hit Theatres in 2025
