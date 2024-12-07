Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

Doctor Who/Disney+, Reacher Returns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sabrina Carpenter, Superman, Revival, Dexter: Original Sin, ABC/Scrubs, Doctor Who, Reacher, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Sabrina Carpenter, DC Studios' Superman, HBO's Lanterns, SYFY's Revival, CBS's Matlock, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Prime Video's On Call, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, Apple TV+'s Government Cheese, ABC/Scrubs, Crunchyroll Anime Awards, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, TikTok, Netflix's American Primeval, Reacher Universe, Crunchyroll's Attack on Titan, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 7, 2024:

Sabrina Carpenter's "Nonsense Christmas" Stuffs Our Stockings Tonight

Superman: James Gunn's Reminder For Those Wanting "Original" Logo Back

Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre on Looking to Do Right by John Stewart, GLC

Revival: Tim Seeley Checks In From First Day of SYFY Series Set Visit

Matlock Star David Del Rio on Learning from Kathy Bates, Co-Stars

Dexter: Original Sin Images Offer Killer Looks at Prequel Series

On Call Trailer: New Dick Wolf Cop Series Set to Walk Prime Video Beat

Yellowjackets Season 3 Images Released; CCXP24 Panel This Weekend

Government Cheese: Apple TV+'s David Oyelowo Series Hits This April

Scrubs Creator Addresses Fans' Reboot/Return Excitement, Concerns

Crunchyroll Anime Awards Update: Tokyo Return Set for May 2025 & More

Doctor Who: RTD Okay If Streaming "Bubble" Pops (Don't Tell Disney+)

TikTok Ban Deadline Remains: ByteDance Loses Appeal in Federal Court

Crunchyroll at CCXP 2024: New Anime Titles, Official Trailers & More

American Primeval: Peter Berg's Gritty Western Hits Netflix in January

Reacher: 30th Jack Reacher Novel "Exit Strategy" Set for October 2025

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Movie Set to Hit Theatres in 2025

