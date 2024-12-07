Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: ccxp, invincible, prime video

Invincible Season 3 Trailer: Mark vs. Cecil, Blue Suit Debut & More

Check out the Season 3 trailer for Prime Video's adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible.

It's not like Prime Video didn't already give us the heads-up that Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible would have some things to share during this weekend's CCXP Brazil 2024. But when a new key art poster was released showing Mark seemingly beating the living snot out of Cecil, we had a feeling that some good stuff would be on the way. With the new season kicking off with three episodes on February 6, 2025 (single-episode weekly drops after that), we got a chance to check out the official trailer – and there's a lot to process. Cecil vs. Invincible, Kid Omni-Man taking on the Mauler Twins, Dupli-Kate, Battle Beast and Omni-Man busting out of Viltrumite prison, and some looks at Darkwing, Titan, and Guardians of The Globe. Of course, if you're looking for the blue suit… stick around until the very end.

Invincible: Robert Kirkman on Season 3 & Beyond

"I feel like we're just getting started. I'm very hopeful that this show can be around for awhile. With Season 4, we're really hitting our stride. There's really exciting stuff coming up in Season 4," Kirkman teased about the animated series' future during an interview with Variety, noting that what's to come will "blow people away." As Kirkman sees it, the reason for that excitement is built around the creative team's ability to build upon what came before the upcoming season and then elevate things to a whole other level.

"I think you can see that Season 2 is an advancement of a lot of things that were introduced in Season 1. The stakes were higher, things got a little crazier, and there were a lot of pieces moving that were hinting at a lot of bigger stories. Those bigger stories really start crashing down in Season 3. But Season 4 dwarfs Season 3 in a lot of really crazy ways. It's an escalating show where each season is going to be bigger, crazier, more intense, and that stuff really kicks off with Season 3," Kirkman explained.

As fans of the comic book series already know and viewers of the animated series will learn pretty quickly, Mark's change in suits will be a ten-ton metaphor for the changes that he will be going through heading into Season 3. "Going into the third season, it seemed like a good time to bring a new Mark to the forefront after everything he's been through in Season 2. He's in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume," Kirkman shared. "Anyone who has read the comic book series knows the blue suit era of 'Invincible' is the darkest and the most intense, and there's a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit."

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

