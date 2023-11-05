Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, jack reacher, preview, prime video, Reacher, season 2

Reacher Offers Clues to Season 2 Trailer Release Date: This Week?

With Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher returning in December for its second season, the clues seem to point to a trailer this week.

Article Summary Prime Video's "Reacher" Season 2 trailer might just drop this week - if we're reading the clues correctly.

Ritchson's Jack Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead.

Prime Video's "Reacher" is set to return for its second season in December 2023.

The second season, based on Lee Child's 11th book (Bad Luck and Trouble), introduces new series regulars and guest stars to the show's universe.

Over the past few weeks, we've had a ton of opportunities to look back on the first season of writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher and appreciate why the streaming series has become such a huge success after only one run. Thankfully, the second season is on tap for this December – but it looks like an official trailer is on the way… possibly this week. In an Instagram post that went live earlier today, fans were asked, "Can You Solve The Clues?" What followed were three questions about the first season that had numbers as their answers – with the last slide reading "Three Numbers" & "One Big Trailer." While we'll leave it up to you for a final answer, we have a theory that fans might be having a pretty good start to their weeks.

Here's a look at the post from earlier today with the clues as to when an official trailer for the second season is set to drop – and if you want to know our answer? Well, we have that waiting after the post…

Okay, for the record? It looks like a trailer will drop on Tuesday, November 7th. Back to the business at hand… in the following sneak peek trailer released by Amazon in honor of "Prime Day" back in July, we were treated to some looks at what's set to hit Prime Video this year – and that includes Reacher returning to our screens in December 2023. You can check out the official confirmation that Reacher Season 2 will be hitting screens this December beginning at around the 00:20 mark (with quick looks included at the beginning and end of the trailer) – and following that, we have a rundown on what we know about the second season so far.

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming for the second season:

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Patrick's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is a Lt. Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

