Reacher Season 2 Preview Kicks Off Prime Video December 2023 Trailer

Hitting screens on December 15th, Reacher Season 2 was spotlighted in the trailer for Prime Video's December 2023 lineup that was released.

Article Summary Reacher Season 2 launches December 15th on Prime Video, featuring Alan Ritchson.

New cast members join the series, including Serinda Swan and Robert Patrick.

Based on Lee Child's "Bad Luck and Trouble", the plot involves military intrigue.

Excitement built over the past few weeks with the release of the official trailer and social media teasers.

Now that we're knee-deep in the holiday season, it's only a matter of time until the second season of Prime Video and writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher debuted. In fact, the streaming series will be making its return two weeks from today – and it's also getting a big spotlight in the December 2023 spotlight trailer that was released earlier today from the streaming service.

With the second season set to be unleashed on December 15th, here's a look at Prime Video's December 2023 video calendar – kicking things off with a look at Reacher Season 2:

And here's a look back at the official trailer that was released at the beginning of November – followed by a rundown of what we know about the second season so far:

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming for the second season (that feels like it was a long, long time ago):

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Patrick's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is a Lt. Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

