Reacher Season 3 Preview Images: Jack Wasn't a Part on Anyone's Plans

The preview images for Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher Season 3 give us the impression that Jack isn't a part of anyone's plans.

We are now officially less than a month away from the three-episode third season return of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels, so what better time than now for a new set of preview images? That's what we have waiting for you below – three images that spotlight Ritchson's Jack, as well as Anthony Michael Hall's businessman Zachary Beck, "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters' Paulie, Sonya Cassidy's DEA Agent Susan Duffy, and Roberto Montesinos' veteran DEA Agent Guillermo Villanueva. Here's a look at the newest images that were released, followed by a look back at what else we know about Season 3 so far… with all of the images released so far leaving us feeling like Jack was a factor that none of them was expecting.

Reacher Season 3: Some Things You Should Know…

Back in January 2024, we learned that the third season would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In February, we learned that Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy were joining Ritchson and the returning Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) during the currently-in-production season. Hall's Zachary Beck is a formidable & successful businessman – and a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard – who owns a rug import company that Reacher believes is a cover for some shady dealings. Cassidy's Susan Duffy is an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

In March 2024, we learned that Brian Tee had joined the cast in the series regular role of Quinn. A physically imposing and intimidating character, Quinn was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Ritchson) investigated a decade prior when he sold military secrets to hostile nations. In addition, Johnny Berchtold was cast in the series regular role of Richard Beck, a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.

Roberto Montesinos' series regular Guillermo Villanueva is a DEA agent on the verge of retirement who has served as the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, Villanueva loves and cares about Duffy – even though they bust each other's chops all the time. Daniel David Stewart's recurring Steven Elliot is a clean-cut rookie DEA agent – a lovable guy who's fresh-faced, new to the job, and still learning. In addition, we learned that "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters (Black Widow, Borderlands) has joined the cast as Paulie – one of Beck's bodyguards and 7 feet, 2 inches of trouble for Jack.

