Red Dwarf: BBC iPlayer Launching All Available Series on June 20th

GREAT NEWS! Rob Grant and Doug Naylor's Red Dwarf is back on the BBC, with all 12 series available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Rejoice, Red Dwarf fans! All available series of the longest-running Science Fiction comedy on British television (Doctor Who is not considered a sitcom) are returning to the BBC. This includes the series that ran on the UK satellite channel Dave during the 2000s.

Red Dwarf hasn't aired on the BBC since 2007. The series was originally created by Rob Grant and Doug Naylor. Craig Charles played Dave Lister, a low-ranked caretaker on board the city-sized mining ship Red Dwarf who finds himself the last remaining human being alive after an accident kills the rest of the crew. He wakes after 3 million years in suspended animation, his only companions the hologram of his pernickety and contemptuous bunkmate Rimmer (Chris Barrie), a creature that evolved from his pet cat, named Cat (Danny John-Jules), the ship's computer AI Holly (played alternately by comedians Norman Lovett and Hattie Heyridge), and Kryten (Robert Llewellyn), a neurotic android they rescue from a shipwreck. The series ran for eight series on the BBC from 1988 to 1997 before being revived on Dave for three full series and a feature-length special titled 'The Promised Land.' "The strangest gang in space are back on the BBC – with classic episodes of Red Dwarf right from the very beginning touching down soon," said BBC iPlayer Director Dan McGolpin.

Two other comedy series are also coming to BBC iPlayer for the first time: all three series of the innuendo filled Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, which starred Kathy Burke as Linda La Plume, who shares her flat with aspiring actor Tom Farrell as they each hunt for the perfect man while both delusional about their own shortcomings. The third sitcom is Mister Winner, about ironically named Leslie Winner (Spencer Jones), who, despite all his best intentions, is forever finding himself in disastrous situations.

All 12 series of Red Dwarf come to BBC iPlayer in the UK starting on Tuesday, 20 June. We don't know if this is a prelude to a new series getting commissioned by the BBC – stay tuned!

