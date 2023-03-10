Red Dwarf Rights Dispute Resolved, "Will Be Back For Breakfast" With the rights dispute resolved, Red Dwarf creators Rob Grant & Doug Naylor will each produce new content based on the cult sci-fi series.

Good news, Red Dwarf fans! We know you're out there. Creators Rob Grant and Doug Naylor announced on Facebook that the ongoing dispute over the IP's rights has been resolved. That means that there will be new Red Dwarf coming. Seriously.

Here's their direct quote:

"Rob Grant and Doug Naylor are delighted to announce that the ongoing dispute over the Red Dwarf rights has been resolved. Moving onwards and upwards Rob and Doug hope to launch separate iterations of Red Dwarf across various media, working again with the cast and other valued partners, and wish each other the very best. Smoke a kipper, Red Dwarf will be back for breakfast!!"

If you're reading this, you're probably already a fan of Red Dwarf. If you don't know what it is, here's a refresher: Red Dwarf is the longest-running British Science Fiction sitcom out there. Co-creators Grant and Naylor originally launched the series on the BBC in 1989, and it ran for six seasons all the way to 1993. It followed the misadventures of the eponymous ship and its crew millions of years in the future: slacker and last human alive Dave Lister (stand-up comedian Craig Charles), an AI hologram version of his uptight bunkmate Arnold Rimmer (Chris Barrie), an evolved humanoid Cat (Danny John-Jules), a neurotic robot named Kyrten (Robert Llewelyn) and the ship AI Holly (played alternately by Norman Lovett and Hattie Hayridge). The series continued on UK cable channel Dave in 2009 and ran for another four seasons, a miniseries and a special in 2020, though Grant had left to write tie-in novels while Naylor teamed with other writers to work on the TV series.

Somewhere along the line, Grant and Naylor started having a dispute over the rights to the IP, and they've finally sorted it out, so the two creators will be working separately to launch more Red Dwarf, and more books, TV series, a movie, video games, tabletop games, and other iterations that are on the table.