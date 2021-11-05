Regina King, David E. Kelley Teaming for Tom Wolfe Series Adapt

Regina King and David E. Kelley will team up to adapt Tom Wolfe's novel A Man in Full as a series for Netflix. No real surprise there, as the two have made high-profile projects for Netflix recently. King's film The Harder They Fall is now out, and Kelley has The Lincoln Lawyer and Anatomy of a Scandal coming soon. The straight-to-series order is for six episodes, according to Deadline. Kelley will be the showrunner and executive producer, while King will direct the six episodes and also executive produce.

Regina King Is Going To Crush This

The book, published in 1998, follows Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker. When he faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Some might say that Kelley might make this boring, or that Wolfe's novel was awful, but I would argue that King directing this will save this project from any kind of fate like that. Her style lends itself to a powerful drama, elevating the source material to be better than what is on the page. Putting her behind the camera on a series about a powerful man regaining his swagger and power…she is perfect for that. I only wish that she was also starring, as I also think she would kill in the role. It is wild, I spent ten years of my life working at Half Price Books, and the cover to this Wolfe novel has always stuck with me for some reason.

Not much is known though about if King will star in this or stay behind the scenes in just a creative role, but anytime she or Kelley get involved with anything, people are going to take an interest. Look for much more on this project as we find it out.