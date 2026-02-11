Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: Rehab Addict

Rehab Addict Cancelled After Host Uses "Offensive Racial Comment"

HGTV's Rehab Addict was cancelled and scrubbed from HBO Max and Discovery+ after a video of host Nicole Curtis using a racial slur surfaced.

Article Summary Rehab Addict was cancelled after host Nicole Curtis was caught using a racial slur on video during filming.

HGTV removed Rehab Addict from HBO Max and Discovery+, citing violation of network values.

Nicole Curtis issued a public apology, saying the slur is not part of her vocabulary and expressing regret.

New episodes and all references to Rehab Addict have been pulled from HGTV's website following the controversy.

Less than a day after a video surfaced online of HGTV's Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis dropping a racial slur while filming, the network has made the decision to not only cancel the series but also remove it from streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+. "HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of 'Rehab Addict.' Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV," shared a representative of HGTV in a statement. "Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace."

The long-running series was set to begin airing new episodes on February 11th; that's now been cancelled. In addition, HGTV has removed references to Reahb Addict on its website. HBO Max and Discovery+ subscribers are met with the following message if they search for the reality series: "Oops! Looks like this link isn't working." Speaking with TMZ, Curtis responded, "I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone." She added, "I'm grateful for the 15-year journey we've shared. It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is." Here's a look at the clip from Reahb Addict that was leaked to Radar, which then posted it on YouTube. Early on, it's you can clearly hear Curtis using the n-word and then quickly attempting to "kill" the clip.

"There is more to this, but my family comes first and I need to be mom right now more than anything else," Curtis wrote in an Instagram post that went live shortly before this article went live. "I will take the time to be as I've always been with you, transparent and honest. TMZ called me as I had just turned my phone on after being at school. I said this briefly – but there is more."

