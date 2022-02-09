Reno 911! Defunded Trailer: No Budget? No Back-Up? No Problem!

You would think after ending the year by tracking Q and looking to take down the conspiracy of all conspiracies that the fine representatives of law enforcement that comprise Reno 911! would catch a break and possibly be praised for being the champions of justice that they are. But when Reno's finest returns to The Roku Channel later this month, what they find themselves is "Defunded." But as you're about to see from the official trailer and key art below, the only thing more dangerous than the finest that Thomas Lennon's Lieutenant Jim Dangle has to offer? It's when you back those very same folks into a financial corner and force them to go improv to serve and protect the best they can. Uh-oh…

"'Reno 911!' is one of the funniest comedy TV shows ever made and we could not be more excited to release a brand new, supersized, never-before-seen season as a Roku Original," said Colin Davis, head of scripted originals at Roku, in a statement when news of the new season was first released. Check out Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong, and Ian Roberts in the following official trailer (with some interesting guest appearances from Jamie Lee Curtis, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and George Lopez), with the 11-episode season premiering on February 25th:

It's 2022. Crime is on the rise, but one city is never short on heroes. Reno's finest are back and this time they're facing their biggest challenge yet –they've been defunded! No budget. No back-up. No problem for your favorite top cops as they return along with a squad room full of guest stars for a season-low on resources and high on chaos.

The Roku Channel's Reno 911! Defunded comes from MTV Entertainment Studios, with the series was created by Lennon, Garant, and Kerri Kenney-Silver. The trio also serve as executed producers alongside Yarbrough, Nash, Alazraqui, McLendon-Covey, John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman, and David Lincoln.