Reno 911! Part 2 Trailer: When Danger Is Near, They'll Be Nearer

Just when you thought it was safe to walk the streets of Reno, Nevada, original series creators, writers, and cast members Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, and Kerri Kenney-Silver are bringing Dangle (Lennon) and his dysfunctional squad of potential do-gooders back to Quibi for Reno 911! Part 2. Starting August 24, viewers will be treated to a new chapter every weekday until the season finale on September 7th – and that's not all. To celebrate the news, we have a new trailer as well as new key art that honors "Reno's Finest" in all their glory (or shame).

Two important tips to keep in mind: you should definitely stop holding down the taser trigger once the person tased starts drooling, and shutting off the gas to a burning building before the explosion is a good idea going forward:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

Reno 911! lets viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff's Department as they lay down the law and put it all on the line. The Reno 911! camera doesn't blink – and when danger is near, the Reno Sheriff's Department will be nearer.

Joining Garant, Lennon, and Kenney-Silver once again are Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio, and Mary Birdsong. In addition, Liz Carey, Jacob Wysocki, Alex Fernie, Guy Stevenson, Mitch Rouse, Courtney Paul, Toby Huss, Kathryn Burns, Barbara Ann Duffy, Vera Duffy, Renee Albert, Morgan Lester, Deepti Gupta, Meagan Kong, Mark Romain, Oliver Lennon, Brian Phelps, Kate Lambert, Julie Brister, Julian Gant, Courtney Pauroso, Paul Walter Hauser, Rodney J Hobbs, Jenny Pellicer, Jenny Lennon, Jack Plotnick, Kulap Vilaysack, Ron Funches, Guy Stevenson, Chris Tallman, Oscar Montoya, Irina Voronina, Jim Rash, Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Andricopoulos, and Jill Basey guest star.

Originally running from 2003 to 2009 on Comedy Central, the mockumentary-style series parodied popular "crime cam" series such as Cops and developed a strong fan-following based on the combination of the cast's improv skills and dysfunctional family feel with the show's unscripted vibe. Nevada's finest found themselves taking a trip to the big screen with 2007 feature film Reno 911!: Miami. Peter Principato of Artists First executive produces alongside with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Comedy Central Productions is set to produce, with more casting news set to come before the series' May 4 premiere.