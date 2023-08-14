Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: cm punk, Ryan Nemeth, wrestling

Report: CM Punk Wanted to Take Twitter Beef with Ryan Nemeth Outside

Comrades, join El Presidente as we delve into the backstage showdown between CM Punk and Ryan Nemeth in AEW. Fighting words, indeed!

Greetings and salutations, comrades! El Presidente is coming to you live from the luscious confines of my subterranean bat cave, complete with a bevy of Siberian tigers as my faithful companions. It seems the world of professional wrestling is never devoid of dramatic confrontation, even backstage. Earlier today, I told you all about the drama happening backstage at AEW Collision, where CM Punk has built a fortress of solitude against his political enemies, The Elite, who hold court on AEW Dynamite. Well, more details have emerged about once incident, a confrontation between Punk and Elite ally Ryan Nemeth, which happened backstage during a recent episode of Dynamite.

According to a report from the venerable Wade Keller at PW Torch, it appears our dear friend Punk took issue with a certain tweet by Ryan Nemeth, in which he called Punk the "softest man alive". Quite the burn to endure whilst wrapped up in my royal bathrobe, comrades! Nemeth's supposedly disparaging tweet came as a response to Punk's own verbal jab at the Young Bucks, when he said to fans of The Elite that "you're softer than the wrestlers you like." Debating the hardness or softness of individuals wouldn't be my first choice, but then again, comrades, the American CIA constantly insists on asserting their 'hardness' in their attempts to infiltrate my glorious national wrestling program.

Speaking of the CIA, I can't help but recollect a similarly absurd tête-à-tête I had with my good friend, Fidel Castro, back in the prime of our wrestling careers. After a particularly intense match, the bearded one quipped that my hammerlock was "softer than American capitalism" – needless to say, our sparring sessions took on a more competitive edge after that! Now back to the matter at hand…

Here is comrade Keller's account of how the confrontation went down:

The story conveyed to PWTorch is that Punk cornered Nemeth in the locker room, got inches from his face, and angrily and aggressively asked if they had a problem or if they needed to settle things outside. Punk cited to Nemeth that his comments on Twitter inflamed existing tensions and that the optics of the tweet sent a bad message. This incident was witnessed by numerous wrestlers and was characterized as awkward and weird. Nemeth moved the argument to the hallway, where Punk continued to berate him, according to our sources. Nemeth defended his judgment in calling Punk "soft" since Punk fired the first shots at the Bucks. Punk pushed back that his timing was bad and worked against the public image they were going for that everyone was either on the same page or at least not inflaming prior issues. Nemeth then asked Punk if he shouldn't react to things Punk says on TV and Punk said that'd be the right choice at that time. Then they shook hands, but apparently the tension was still high as they went their separate ways.

Nemeth, low-ranking cog in the AEW's means of production, now finds himself walking on eggshells, as any negative evaluation by superstar Punk could jeopardize his career. Though Nemeth has since deactivated his Twitter account, the metaphorical wrestling ring in backstage AEW continues to reverberate with tension. Ah, comrades, if only they knew about our socialist principles of coexistence! As your beloved El Presidente, I encourage negotiation over escalating conflicts, preferably over a rousing round of Mexican lucha libre.

These backstage shenanigans have once again shed light on an ongoing power struggle within the AEW. Punk, renowned for penchant for doling out off-the-cuff criticism of anything that rubs him the wrong way, seems completely adverse to even the most minor criticism lightly tweeted in his own direction. To top it all off, Punk's stated motivation for this behavior is, apparently, to avoid the very drama he continuously starts and wallows in. And with AEW owner Tony Khan seemingly unwilling to do anything to stop it, AEW has been splintered into multiple warring fiefdoms ahead of the company's biggest show ever, All In at Wembley Stadium later this month. This political wrangling brings to mind the exciting Game of Thrones-esque power struggles in my opulent palatial complex – a socialist paradise where even the ornamental peacocks hoard power!

The most pathetic account in Keller's report, however, is that of Tony Khan himself, who, when Punk returned from exile earlier this year to launch Collision, was reportedly seen backstage pumping his fist and chanting Punk's name. How comfortable would you feel in your workplace if a co-worker who threatened you over a tweet was receiving standing ovations from the boss? Truly, if comrade Keller's report is to be believed, CM Punk and Tony Khan are a modern day Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, with AEW one fingerpoke-of-doom away from becoming the new WCW. Khan's evident bias is as laughable as the American government's failed attempts to infiltrate my elite homeland security detail!

In conclusion, comrades, it's clear that the tension-stricken world of AEW continues. Whether Nemeth will regain his footing and whether the backstage gossip translates into nuanced narratives on the TV remains to be seen… but all indications so far are that this is not an elaborate work (as some might hope), but rather a sad, sad display of egos run unchecked in a billionaire's toybox. Or, as I like to call it, Spring Break at Kim Jong Un's house, except with fewer nuclear tests (at least for now). As for El Presidente, I'm off to quell a revolution… against the acoustics in my newly built grand ballroom!

Until next time, Comrades. Long Live the People's Republic of Wrestling!

