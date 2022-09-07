Report: Malakai Black Granted "Conditional" Release from AEW

Malakai Black may be done with AEW for the foreseeable future. According to Sean Ross Sapp, other wrestlers in AEW believe that Black has been granted a "conditional" release from the company, which Sapp explained as likely meaning Black cannot sign with WWE.

Sapp posted the following on Twitter:

AEW talent are of the belief that Malakai Black was granted his conditional release from AEW. His original request for release was denied. We've reached out to AEW for official word, but haven't heard back. We have details on what talent have heard at https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa. pic.twitter.com/y9dfWnTUZg — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 7, 2022

Anything personal/mental health related is not my business and will not be covered. Sending the fella the best. He's such an amazing performer — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 7, 2022

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. first reported that Malakai Black recently requested his release from AEW, which was confirmed by other sources. Giri said that Black "reportedly has repeatedly shown concerns about his mental health due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character." It was reported at the time that AEW did not grant the release, but after Black took the pin in the six-man tag at All Out between House of Black and the team of Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting, he was seen bowing blowing a kiss to the crowd, hinting it might be the last time the audience sees him, at least for a while. Tony Khan wouldn't comment on Black's status when asked about it at the notorious media scrum that took place after All Out.

Black possibly leaving AEW marks an unfortunate end to his tenure, where Black was a fan-favorite and believed by most fans to have been underutilized. However, on the bright side, if true, Black is escaping AEW at the height of the toxic atmosphere that has enveloped the locker room in the wake of CM Punk's outburst at the All Out media scrum that led to a backstage altercation and multiple suspensions. Black is still listed on the AEW roster page at this time (despite conflicting reports yesterday), and his teammates are still listed as members of the House of Black stable.