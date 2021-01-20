Resident Alien: Alan Tudyk's 30-Second Pitch; Do Aliens Cook & Party?

With only a little more than a week to go until SYFY's Resident Alien come crash-landing onto our screens, the upcoming Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One)-starring series continues its tour of Patience, Colorado- with a particular focus on Tudyk's Harry. See, in a town filled with "interesting' characters, the lead of writer and executive producer Chris Sheridan's (Family Guy) series at least has a reason for being off- as you can tell from the title alone. Now, the cast and creative team behind the comedy-drama-sci-fi-mystery series (and we know we left off some other genres) are taking viewers on a fun-filled deep-dive of what they need to know about the series- and what to do if you find yourselves living with an alien. It's important to know what to expect, you know?

First up, Tudyk makes the case in an impressive less-than-30-seconds run on why Resident Alien should be a part of your viewing line-up, followed by the cast taking part in two in-depth discussions on whether or not aliens can cook and if they can party. Yes, you read that right:

Now that you've got a sense of what went on behind the scenes of SYFY's Resident Alien, take a tour of what you can expect from in front of the camera when the SYFY series premieres next month with a look at the official trailer, series overview, and the opening episode's first seven minutes- with the series set to premiere on Wednesday, January 27 on SYFY:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's "Resident Alien" follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

Executive producers include Chris Sheridan, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Robert Duncan McNeill, and David Dobkin; with Robert Petrovicz, Christian Taylor, and Nastarian Dibai serving as co-executive producers. Njeri Brown produces, with Robert Duncan McNeill, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jennifer Phang, and Shannon Kohli directing. Universal Content Productions (UCP) produces, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.