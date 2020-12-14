Resident Alien Sets January SYFY Launch Date; Official Trailer Posted

Okay, we know what you're thinking. You've been hearing about and seeing previews/teasers for SYFY's upcoming Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One)-starring series from writer/executive producer Chris Sheridan (Family Guy) for a while now. Then in October, viewers learned that Resident Alien was on track for a January 2021 debut, and were treated to new sets of teasers and preview images- even the release of the first seven minutes. But on Monday, things got really real with the release of the series' official trailer, with Resident Alien set to land on our SYFY screens starting Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

So welcome to Patience, Colorado- and welcome to the world of SYFY's Resident Alien, set to open its doors next month:

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's "Resident Alien" follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

SYFY's Resident Alien stars Tudyk, as well as Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Linda Hamilton, Mandell Maughan, Alex Barima, and Elizabeth Bowen. Executive producers include Chris Sheridan, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Robert Duncan McNeill, and David Dobkin; with Robert Petrovicz, Christian Taylor, and Nastarian Dibai serving as co-executive producers. Njeri Brown produces, with Robert Duncan McNeill, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jennifer Phang, and Shannon Kohli directing. Universal Content Productions (UCP) produces, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.