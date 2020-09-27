RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness: Netflix Previews 3DCG Anime Series

When Netflix dropped details on a new "Resident Evil" series, we assumed that some extra intel was being dropped for the upcoming live-action series from Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) and Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is the Destination) that was announced last month. Surprisingly, it wasn't. The streaming service surprised anime fans as well as fans of the video game franchise Sunday morning with a trailer and key art release for RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness. Set for a global launch in 2021, the Netflix-exclusive series claims to "reveal a 'Resident Evil' world unlike anything seen before" and feature the return of popular characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Capcom's Hiroyuki Kobayashi will produce and supervise the series, alongside TMS Entertainment. Under the leadership of Kei Miyamoto (Resident Evil: Vendetta producer), Quebico will be in charge of the full 3DCG animation production.

Now check out the incredibly creepy first teaser for RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness, set to be unleashed worldwide in 2021:

Speaking of the live-action series, Netflix released details on the 8-episode series last month, including the title of the pilot episode ("Welcome to New Raccoon City") and an overview showing that the series will take place over two timelines, making for some fascinating casting opportunities- as you'll see from the following description from the streaming service:

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

