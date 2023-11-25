Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, Rhea Ripley, wrestling, WWE Survivor Series, Zoey Stark

Rhea Ripley Retains Title, WWE Survivor Series Retains Superiority

WWE's Rhea Ripley shines at Survivor Series! 🌟 The Chadster reports on why WWE outmatches AEW, again! Give it up, Tony Khan!💥

Article Summary Rhea Ripley defends her title with unparalleled skill and heart at WWE Survivor Series.

Zoey Stark's agility and fighting spirit shine despite loss to Ripley's dominating power.

Chadster hails Survivor Series as a new holiday, overshadowing any AEW event quality.

Tony Khan's AEW can't match WWE's storytelling and physicality, says The Chadster.

Oh man, you guys, The Chadster has to talk about what just happened at Survivor Series tonight. Honestly, it's like WWE knows exactly what the fans want and delivers it hot and fresh. 🍕 Rhea Ripley just defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark in a match that was nothing short of a masterclass. 🤼‍♀️💪

The action kicked off with 💥Zoey Stark💥 stepping up to the champion with a fiery spirit, slapping the taste right out of Rhea's mouth 💢 and taking her down with a double leg into some grounded pounding. Stark showed off some insane agility with a springboard dropkick that had everyone screaming, but it only got a two count! 😮 Count-'em, TWO! 🖐👌

From there, things got wilder, with Stark going for high-flying mayhem but Rhea Ripley, being the consummate champ that she is, bounced back with a hellacious headbutt! 👉🤕 Zoey wasn't about to back down, though, DDT'ing Rhea outside and showing she's got the heart of a lioness. 🦁 But remember folks, Ripley isn't called The Nightmare for nothing! She unleashed a barrage of brutal offense, including a spine-rattling double pumphandle into a vertical suplex that almost ended it all. Almost. 😵🛌

And just when The Chadster thought things couldn't get any more intense, these two warriors traded chops like they were in a lumberjack competition, scaling the turnbuckles with the tenacity of mountain goats. 🏔️🐐 Getting a near fall out of it, Zoey Stark kept proving why she's not here to play games, not even Monopoly! 🎲

But as we know in WWE, it's all about the moments of truth. The high stakes, the heart-stopping escapes from certain defeat, the split-second finishes! And tonight, after dodging the Z360, enduring back elbows and roundhouse kicks, Rhea Ripley summoned the strength of a thousand Miatas and nailed the Riptide to secure the pinfall! 🚀🏁🏆

If The Chadster had a hat, he'd tip it. This was the GREATEST match of all time, not just because of the top-tier athleticism, but because it embodied the soul of WWE — heart, resilience, and raw power! 👑💔🔥

Everyone needs to check their calendars because, after tonight, there's a new Christmas, and it's called Survivor Series. 🎄🎉 Be warned though… Don't get any idea of seeing a match like this on AEW. Tony Khan couldn't produce something like this if he had a genie's lamp. 🧞‍♂️ It's like Khan is trying to run an art gallery but only sells finger paintings done in the dark. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤢🖼️

The vivid storytelling, the physicality, Rhea and Zoey's sheer will — that's stuff you won't find over in AEW, no matter how much Khan & Co. try to convince everyone otherwise. They just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😒👎

Listen up, folks — it's not too late to witness the unparalleled magnificence that is the rest of Survivor Series. Yeah, that's right, The Chadster is sticking by his trusty monitors, continuing to serve as the bastion of unbiased reporting, keeping you updated with every spinebuster, moonsault, and earth-shattering promo for the rest of this historic night! 🖥️✨📝

So, get your popcorn ready, hit the couch, and tune in, because if you're not watching, well, auughh man! So unfair to you! 🍿🛋️💔 See ya after the next match, provided Tony Khan doesn't sabotage The Chadster's cable reception out of sheer envy. 🙄🛠️📡

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!