Richard Lewis: Hollywood Pays Tribute to Late Comedian & Actor

Larry David, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mel Brooks & many more from across the entertainment industry honored the late comedian/actor Richard Lewis.

Article Summary Hollywood mourns Richard Lewis, comic icon, who died at 76 after a heart attack.

Stars like Larry David and Jamie Lee Curtis share heartfelt tributes on social media.

Lewis remembered for roles in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'Robin Hood: Men in Tights'.

His battle with Parkinson's, legacy of laughter, and impact on peers honored by many.

The entertainment world lost another comedy legend when Richard Lewis passed at the age of 76 on February 27th after suffering a heart attack. The actor and comedian had been living with Parkinson's disease since his announcement in April 2023. "His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship, and support and asks for privacy at this time," Jeff Abraham, Lewis' publicist said. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star was born in 1947 in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Englewood, New Jersey. Known for his self-deprecating nature and razor wit, Lewis emerged from the New York and Los Angeles comedy scene of the 1970s. He made his on-screen debut in 1979's Diary of a Young Comic.

Richard Lewis: A Lasting Legacy of Laughs

Lewis appeared in over 60 titles in a range of live-action and voiceover roles showing his talents in comedy while occasionally flexing his dramatic chops, including roles in 20th Century's Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993), MGM's Leaving Las Vegas (1995), Fox's Daddy Dearest (1993), and ABC's Anything But Love. He was a popular guest on the talk show scene from late-night hosts Johnny Carson, David Letterman, Jay Leno to radio's Howard Stern. Lewis also had several comedy specials across Showtime and HBO. The comedian played a fictional version of himself on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm which stars his childhood friend, Larry David, currently in its 12th and final season.

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital, and for most of my life, he's been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today, he made me sob, and for that, I'll never forgive him." David wrote on Curb's Instagram. There's a variety of tributes that poured in from across the entertainment industry.

"I've just read that my friend Richard Lewis has died. I remember exactly where I was when I saw a billboard of him about a stand up special on Sunset Boulevard when we were casting the ABC pilot 'Anything But Love' and asked the casting people to bring him in to audition to play my best friend/maybe boyfriend, Marty Gold," Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram. "I thought he was handsome. He made me laugh, which is the one thing that a strong, capable woman, can't really do for herself. He got the part when I snort laughed when he mispronounced the word Bundt cake. He blew everyone else away It was a love triangle show and they didn't pick up that pilot but they came back to me and said that the chemistry with Richard was so great and could we revamp the original pilot which is the show we ended up making for a couple years. He was also a stand-up comic and hated the live audience, where I, who had never done a play, loved it. He used to hide his lines everywhere on the set, on props, door frames, on my face in a close up and was always carrying a clipboard with his lines on them. It turns out he was a wonderful actor. Deep and so freaking funny."

"We went through the death of our friend and costar, Richard Frank, together and grieved the loss of our producer and friend, John Ritter. Richard's last text to me, was hoping that I could convince ABC/Disney to put out another boxed set of episodes of the show," Curtis continued. "He also is the reason I am sober. He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone. He found love with Joyce and that, of course, besides his sobriety, is what mattered most to him. I'm weeping as I write this. Strange way of saying thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard. My Marty, I love you, Hannah!"

I was so sorry to hear that we lost Richard Lewis. I will miss him very much. He was so funny, and I was so lucky to have him play Prince John in ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS. But I was even luckier to have him in my life. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) February 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In "Animaniacs," we offered up a caricature of Richard Lewis playing a kvetching Noah. R.I.P. , Richard. pic.twitter.com/BaPM2Xu7z8 — Tom Ruegger (@tomruegger) February 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Richard Lewis and I shared our special friendships with Jonathan Winters like we were connected by a bloodline. After Jon died, Richard texted me this photo of them with Sid Caesar. I find it eerily beautiful now. Especially with the candle and Richard's reflection in the glass. pic.twitter.com/fSXaVEzVKP — Dan Pasternack (@DanPasternack) February 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I have never had a brother. From the day he came up and said hi in 1989 Richard Lewis and I called each other 'brother.' I used to kid him: if people knew how good and kind a person he was, it would ruin his career. He will always be with me. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

He would take time to tell the people he loved what they meant to him. In between takes on Curb, he would tell me how special I was to him and how much he loved me.

To be loved by Richard Lewis. A true gift.

I love you Richard. You will be missed. #RichardLewis pic.twitter.com/7zJzKVPSfH — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

So saddened to learn of the death of Richard Lewis. He was such a lovely funny guy. I wasn't ready for this. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) February 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

My talk with @TheRichardLewis from 2011 is reposted in our free feed. He was an inspiration, hero and friend to me. Going to

Miss him. https://t.co/Aj7uzF7xhh — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans… pic.twitter.com/tNaQEqzhF1 — HBO (@HBO) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Ran into Richard Lewis in Improv bathroom 1982, said I'm a fan. RL: "Thanks. You a comic?" me: 'no, just open mics' RL: "Do you go on stage?" me: 'yeah' RL: "Do you tell jokes?" me: 'yeah' RL:"Then you're a comic." He could've just said thanks and left. Never forgot it — Mike Scully (@scullymike) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

We say goodbye to actor and comedian Richard Lewis. He charmed us all with his unflinching wit and authenticity. Thanks for the laughs. Variety remembers him here: https://t.co/GlLAw1i8XP pic.twitter.com/9Kop7wN3zX — TCM (@tcm) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Farewell, Richard Lewis. Procol Harum has lost another fan, and the rest of us have lost a very good man. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

My sister Tracy and I both had the joy of knowing and working with Richard Lewis. I know he found peace with sobriety and his wonderful wife. 💔💔💔💔💔 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

RIP Richard Lewis. A brilliantly funny man who will missed by all. The world needed him now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Richard Lewis lived a life of courage… A great soul, a great talent, a great friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/P6L9I2Ourw — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) February 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Man I had fun chatting with the funny and fun Jimmy Kimmel…hope you all enjoy. Both of us loved Richard Lewis and he was such a great person to know. Bob Odenkirk on the Late Great Richard Lewis, Breaking Bad Cast Reunion … https://t.co/Jbyq9wPfi6 via @YouTube — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) February 29, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Richard Lewis Star Was 76

Shock and saddened by Richard's passing – he was a great friend to me over the years and to so many – just beloved by everyone it seemed -and always spreading love & compassion – so talented smart , humble – heart of gold – RIP https://t.co/SJBy4xMSbi — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"So very sad about the loss of my dear friend Richard Lewis. God bless your wife. So much legacy comedy you have left here. So very sad you're gone." — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

