Borderlands: First Trailer and 6 Character Posters Released

Lionsgate has released the first trailer and 6 character poster for Borderlands. The movie will be released in theaters on August 9, 2024.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils the first action-packed Borderlands trailer and 6 character posters.

The star-studded cast is led by Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black.

Directed by Eli Roth, the film promises a blend of humor and thrilling adventure.

Borderlands is set to hit theaters on August 9, 2024, after a much-anticipated wait.

Borderlands is a film that feels like it has been sitting on the shelf at Lionsgate for a while, but the movie is finally getting a release this summer. The cast is very impressive, featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and Eli Roth is directing it. All of this sounds like a win to us. We got the first trailer showing what kind of movie we're in for, the plot, and the kind of humor we can expect from this film. We got some character posters that introduce this cast of characters to people who might not be familiar with the source material. This is the kind of video game adaptation where there is a large fanbase, but there are also plenty of people who have no idea what Borderlands is and go in with zero expectations. The wait for this one has been a while; let's hope it's worth it.

Borderlands: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: In the movie, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, and the cast includes Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett. It will be released on August 9, 2024.

